Aided by Spiders network, Mike Mergenthaler developed career helping pros develop

The University of Richmond holds its baseball alumni celebration this weekend, and former Spider Mike Mergenthaler will do his best to attend a portion of the festivities as UR honors its super regional team of 2002.

He has other baseball obligations as the assistant hitting coach for the Double-A Akron RubberDucks, who are in Richmond to face the Flying Squirrels in a Tuesday-through-Sunday series.

Mergenthaler, 33, is in his sixth season with the Cleveland organization after playing a couple of seasons as an outfielder in the San Francisco system, and then coaching in college.

UR’s influence strongly shaped Mergenthaler's baseball life since he left North Rockland High School in Thiells, N.Y.

There, Mergenthaler’s coach was Mike Dwyer, a Spiders’ star pitcher/first baseman 1996-99. Mergenthaler, a 6-foot-4 left-handed pitcher and outfielder, was sorting through student-athlete opportunities at Rutgers, Fordham and Iona. Dwyer suggested he investigate Richmond, and called the Spiders staff, led by Mark McQueen at the time, to recommend Mergenthaler.

"As a high-school player, he was farther ahead with the bat than as a pitcher, but I knew he could do both, and he wanted to do both," Dwyer said of Mergenthaler. "Not many schools allow you to do both, but Richmond did with me."

Dwyer, who played in the Boston organization after UR, coached Mergenthaler for four years in high school. He was also “kind of a mentor to me before that,” said Mergenthaler, who followed through after Dwyer offered counsel and headed to Richmond.

He became a four-year starting Spider (2008-11), and batted around .300 each season while also pitching some. Mergenthaler ranks among the top 10 in UR program history in RBI, doubles and hits.

The Giants selected Mergenthaler in the 32nd round of the 2011 draft, and he reached Triple-A for one game, though his career stalled at the Class A level.

Mergenthaler stayed in baseball as a volunteer assistant on the Quinnipiac University staff in Connecticut. Then, another key UR connection helped. At a Richmond alumni event, he crossed paths with Mark Budzinski, a former Spider (1992-95) who played in the big leagues as an outfielder with Cincinnati. He also played in the Cleveland system and managed at Lynchburg and Akron.

Budzinski, who resides in Richmond, now is Toronto’s first-base coach.

“He gauged my interest in professional baseball and I told him that was something I really wanted to get into,” said Mergenthaler.

With Budzinski's help, Mergernthaler began the interview process for a position in the Cleveland organization in 2016.

"A few months later, I was (coaching) in the Dominican Republic for Cleveland,” said Mergenthaler. His offseasons, for the most part, are spent coaching Cleveland minor leaguers in various capacities.

Helping players reach goals is the attraction of the hitting-coach job for Mergenthaler, a New Jersey resident who previously worked in the Cleveland organization at Class A Lynchburg. He spent last season as the bench coach at Akron.

The pro game attracted Mergenthaler “because of the emphasis on development. In particular, Cleveland invests a lot in development and scouting players,” he said.

“In college, there’s development going on as well, but there’s also the emphasis on winning now, and you only have those players for three or four years.”