Alex Bowman surprises Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano to win the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

5 p.m.: Leaders Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin pit on Lap 185, and both pass new leader Brad Keselowski on the track to get back on the lead lap. Hamlin passes Truex for the second time today to move into second place, and he's put down consistently better times than Truex over the past several circuits. Both then pass Keselowski, who stays on the track, perhaps in an attempt to save a set of tires for the final stage. The rest of the top 10 on Lap 220: Joey Logano in third, Alex Bowman, Kevin Harvick, Keselowski, Matt DiBenedetto, Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon and William Byron. Hamlin's crew says Hamlin could lap Keselowski by the end of Stage 2, which ends on Lap 235.

4:45 p.m.: Martin Truex Jr. continues to show the way following Ryan Newman's spin, leading Denny Hamlin by nearly a second despite dealing with lapped traffic. The rest of the new-look top 10 at Lap 183: Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, Matt DiBenedetto, Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez and Austin Dillon. Suarez benefitted the most from the caution, as he was running between 22nd and 25th before the spin.