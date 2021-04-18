Alex Bowman surprises Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano to win the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

6:30 p.m.: Alex Bowman has the restart of the season, making his Chevy stick on the bottom of the track to pass Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin on Lap 391 and held on for his first victory of the season and the third of his career. The win was Chevrolet's first at Richmond Raceway since 2008, when Jimmie Johnson drove the No. 48 to victory lane. Hamlin finished second, with Logano third, Christopher Bell fourth and Martin Truex Jr. fifth. Kyle Busch finished eighth. (Look for a complete report on Richmond.com later Sunday night.)
6:15 p.m.: Denny Hamlin has rallied to reach the back bumper of Joey Logano with 30 laps remaining. Hamlin's crew tells him Logano's brakes are "on fire," and Hamlin continues to run just inside of Logano's rear left tire to apply pressure. Kevin Harvick's car spins with 19 laps remaining to set up a critical caution. Worth noting: Martin Truex Jr. has worked his way up to sixth place, and Kyle Busch is eighth after getting the free pass. Following the pit stops, the top eight are Hamlin, Logano, Alex Bowman, Christopher Bell, Aric Almirola, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch with 16 laps remaining.
6 p.m.: A tire problem for Denny Hamlin helps Joey Logano grab the lead on Lap 335, but Logano's car is getting consistently better on longer runs. Following green-flag pit stops, Logano leads Hamlin by 1.4 seconds. Kyle Busch's hopes of pulling off a seventh Cup win at Richmond evaporate when he commits a commitment line violation, going from the lead to 10th, the first car a lap down. The top 10 with 43 to go: Logano, Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman, Kevin Harvick, William Byron, Aric Almirola, Martin Truex Jr, Matt DiBenedetto and Kyle Busch.
5:45 p.m.: Martin Truex Jr. is caught speeding on pit road during green-flag stops, which figures to bolster Denny Hamlin's shot of getting his first victory this season. The resulting pass-through penalty drops Truex to 12th place, the last car on the lead lap and 22.5 seconds behind Hamlin. Hamlin leads Logano by 2 seconds on Lap 310, with Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Christopher Bell, William Byron, Aric Almirola, Alex Bowman, Matt DiBenedetto and Austin Dillon and Chase Elliott the other cars on the lead lap.
5:35 p.m.: Denny Hamlin easily pulls away from the field on the restart, and Joey Logano pulls away from Martin Truex Jr. for second. Kyle Busch gives JGR three drivers in the top four. The rest of the top 10 on Lap 290: Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola, Wiliam Byron, Matt DiBenedetto, Christopher Bell and Austin Dillon.
5:15 p.m.: The decision of Brad Keselowski's team not to pit with the rest of the field backfires, as he's lapped and is nowhere near being the first car a lap down. Denny Hamlin claims his second stage victory of the day and fifth this season, and his crew has been the class of the field at Richmond. Alex Bowman is sent to the rear for an uncontrolled tire, as is Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for equipment interference. With the green flag dropping on the final stage on Lap 247, the top 10: Hamlin, Truex, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Matt DiBenedetto, Christopher Bell, Austin Dillon and Aric Almirola.
5 p.m.: Leaders Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin pit on Lap 185, and both pass new leader Brad Keselowski on the track to get back on the lead lap. Hamlin passes Truex for the second time today to move into second place, and he's put down consistently better times than Truex over the past several circuits. Both then pass Keselowski, who stays on the track, perhaps in an attempt to save a set of tires for the final stage. The rest of the top 10 on Lap 220: Joey Logano in third, Alex Bowman, Kevin Harvick, Keselowski, Matt DiBenedetto, Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon and William Byron. Hamlin's crew says Hamlin could lap Keselowski by the end of Stage 2, which ends on Lap 235.
4:45 p.m.: Martin Truex Jr. continues to show the way following Ryan Newman's spin, leading Denny Hamlin by nearly a second despite dealing with lapped traffic. The rest of the new-look top 10 at Lap 183: Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, Matt DiBenedetto, Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez and Austin Dillon. Suarez benefitted the most from the caution, as he was running between 22nd and 25th before the spin.
4:30 p.m.: Many of the leaders had made their green-flag pit stops when the No. 6 Ford of Ryan Newman spun, locking several cars a lap down and forcing them to use the wavearound. The top six after the pit stops were Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Alex Bowman, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski. Hamlin then moved around Harvick on the restart to reclaim second place.
4:15 p.m.: A clean restart on the inside lane has made for the best racing of the day at the front of the field. After laps of working on the back bumper and side of Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin, Truex passes Hamlin to grab the lead on Lap 104. Hamlin's crew tells him Truex isn't as heavy on the brakes. The rest of the top 10 on Lap 120 are Joey Logano in third, Alex Bowman, Kevin Harvick, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney and Aric Almirola.
4 p.m.: Stage 1 is complete, and Denny Hamlin wins the opening stage, though his pit crew deserves a major assist. Nothing close to a green-flag lead change through 80 laps, though Martin Truex Jr. did pass Joey Logano for second place on Lap 79. Following pit stops, Hamlin leads Truex, with Logano third, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Austin Dillon. Defending Cup champion Chase Elliott has dropped to 17th, and 30 cars are on the lead lap.
3:45 p.m.: The top is clearly the preferred lane during restarts so far. Denny Hamlin lost spots at the start of the race, and Martin Truex Jr. - who lost the lead on pit road during the competition caution - was passed by Joey Logano during that restart. Filling out the top 10 on Lap 60 are William Byron in fourth, Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, Brad Keselowski, Austin Dillon, Kevin Harvick and Alex Bowman.
3:30 p.m.: The competition caution - a staple of NASCAR since the pandemic eliminated most practice and qualifying sessions - drops on Lap 30, and Martin Truex Jr. leads Denny Hamlin by about a second. Hamlin tells his crew he's happy with how the car is turning in Turns 1 and 2, but it needs more forward drive. Chase Elliott dropped to fifth but has remained there the past several laps. Brad Keselowski is up to 12th after starting 20th. Stage 1 will end on Lap 80.
3:20 p.m.: Green flag drops at 3:17, and Denny Hamlin struggles on the start. Chase Elliott moves into second place, and Hamlin settles behind him in third. Martin Truex Jr. continues to run roughshod over the Commonwealth of Virginia after last week's victory at Martinsville Speedway.
3:05 p.m.: Opening ceremonies have begun. No cars will start from the rear for today's race. For those interested in betting odds, the starting positions of the drivers with the best odds to win today: Martin Truex Jr. (+400 at BetMGM) first; Denny Hamlin (+600) second; Brad Keselowski (+650) 20th; Kyle Larson (+750) sixth; Joey Logano (+800) fifth; Kyle Busch (+900) 10th; and Chase Elliott (+900) third.
2:45 p.m.: All cars made it through prerace inspection without multiple failures. Martin Truex Jr. will start from the pole, with former Chesterfield resident Denny Hamlin second. Green-flag time is set for 3:15 p.m.
2:30 p.m.: The forecast for today's NASCAR Cup looks promising. That might be Mother Nature feeling sorry for us after last spring's race being wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, but we'll take it. The temperature is a very pleasant 68 degrees, and the Weather.com forecast mentions no more than a 2% chance of rain until 9 p.m., when it rises to 15%.
This story will be updated throughout the day.
(804) 649-6837
Twitter: @cwilinric