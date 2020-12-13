Alex Smith and Dwayne Haskins both struggle, but the defense scores twice to lift Washington into first place

GLENDALE, Ariz. - It may have been the most 2020 game of them all.

The 49ers and Washington, playing on a torn-up field in Arizona, fought to the finish in a game that would launch one into playoff contention and severely hurt the other's chances.

After a late scare, Washington emerged victorious, 23-15, thanks to two touchdowns by the defense.

Chase Young returned a fumble 47 yards for a score, and Kam Curl took an interception back 76 yards for a score.

It was enough to overcome an anemic day from the offense - quarterback Alex Smith struggled in the first half, then left after halftime with an injury to his right leg, the surgically repaired leg.

That brought Dwayne Haskins back for the first time since Week 4. Haskins struggled too, but what looked to be a back-breaking interception was called back after replay review.

San Francisco's offense had no answers in the second half, struggling to gain any yardage and failing to convert on three potential game-trying drives.

With just under 2 minutes remaining, San Francisco completed a pass into Washington territory, but it was called back because Washington defensive lineman Montez Sweat was held.