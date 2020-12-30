Alex Smith and Terry McLaurin don't practice, but Smith remains optimistic about playing Sunday

With Smith sitting out practice, the first-team snaps went to former ODU star Taylor Heinicke, who was impressive in limited action last week against Carolina.

Heinicke was with coach Ron Rivera in Carolina, where the playbook and terminology was mostly the same as it is in Washington.

"I think that’s why he was able to go out and do some of the things he did on Sunday," Rivera said. "I get it, they ran a little bit of a prevent at times. But Taylor knew what to do. We just feel that giving him an opportunity to do a little more things will help him if he gets the opportunity to be the guy on Sunday.”

The final injury reports are due to the league on Friday, but it's possible Smith's availability comes down to warmups in Philadelphia.

Heinicke will arrive Sunday prepared to play regardless of how Smith is feeling, knowing that three weeks ago, Smith attempted to play through the injury against the 49ers, and was largely ineffective before leaving the game.

"There is a fine line between playing through things and being able to go out there," Smith said. "You better be able to perform at the same time. At the end of the day, I don’t think anybody cares what you’re working through. At the end of the day, once you step on that field, you better be able to hold up your end."