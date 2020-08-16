Alex Smith cleared for full-team practice in Washington as he continues remarkable recovery

One of the most incredible injury comebacks in NFL history rolls on.
Washington quarterback Alex Smith, who needed 17 surgeries to repair a fractured leg after a 2018 injury, has been cleared to rejoin his teammates at practices.
Smith will work with the quarterbacks as a position group for now, though his removal from the physically unable to perform list means he can participate in however much of practice the coaches and doctors clear him to.
Washington has its first full practice of training camp on Tuesday. The team has been working together since Thursday, but without pads.
Smith's injury, which was captured in an ESPN documentary, is one of the worst ever suffered on a football field. At one point, doctors considered amputating his leg in an attempt to save his life.
Now what started as a feel-good story has turned into a football story as he attempts the seemingly impossible.
Coach Ron Rivera said that once Smith is cleared to play, he'll be "in the throes of this competition" to be the team's starting quarterback.
Current presumed starter Dwayne Haskins said last week he's rooting for Smith, and hopes he can complete the comeback.
"I’m excited for Alex," said Haskins. "I hope he gets back to full 100 percent health. Whoever’s in the quarterback room I have to compete with.
"Even if we get to run together against each other in competition and drills, I’m trying to make sure he gets me better and I get him better. I look at Alex as someone who is a mentor in the room who can get me better every single day as far as who we’re getting ready for this week and who we’re getting ready for next week.”
