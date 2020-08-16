Alex Smith cleared for full-team practice in Washington as he continues remarkable recovery

One of the most incredible injury comebacks in NFL history rolls on.

Washington quarterback Alex Smith, who needed 17 surgeries to repair a fractured leg after a 2018 injury, has been cleared to rejoin his teammates at practices.

Smith will work with the quarterbacks as a position group for now, though his removal from the physically unable to perform list means he can participate in however much of practice the coaches and doctors clear him to.

Washington has its first full practice of training camp on Tuesday. The team has been working together since Thursday, but without pads.

Smith's injury, which was captured in an ESPN documentary, is one of the worst ever suffered on a football field. At one point, doctors considered amputating his leg in an attempt to save his life.

Now what started as a feel-good story has turned into a football story as he attempts the seemingly impossible.

Coach Ron Rivera said that once Smith is cleared to play, he'll be "in the throes of this competition" to be the team's starting quarterback.

Current presumed starter Dwayne Haskins said last week he's rooting for Smith, and hopes he can complete the comeback.