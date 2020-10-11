Alex Smith completes comeback from 17 surgeries; takes the field for Washington Football Team

LANDOVER, Md. - Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith, who suffered one of the most gruesome injuries in NFL history in 2018, returned to the playing field on Sunday.

When starter Kyle Allen was injured late in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams, Smith was pressed into duty. He completed five passes in two series before halftime, leading to a Washington field goal.

Watching from the stands, Smith's wife and three children cheered him on.

Dwayne Haskins, who started the season as the No. 1 quarterback, was benched this week. He told coaches he felt sick on Saturday, and was told to stay home from the game as a precautionary measure.

In 2018, Smith fractured his right leg, an injury that became infected when the bone broke through his skin. He ultimately needed 17 surgeries to repair the leg, after calling off doctors who wanted to amputate it to ensure the infection wouldn't spread to the rest of his body.

Muscle and skin grafts from other parts of his body were used to reconstruct the leg during his lengthy hospital stay.