Less than two years after one of the most gruesome injuries in football history, Alex Smith could make a triumphant return to the practice field in the coming days.
Smith’s doctors have cleared him to report to the Washington Football Team training camp this week. Most players report Tuesday, but as a player going through rehab, he’s allowed to report earlier if he’d like, and is expected to do so on Monday.
Smith hasn’t played since November 2018, when he shattered the tibia and fibula in his right leg. He underwent 17 surgeries in the aftermath of the injury, filming his rehab for an ESPN documentary that showed doctors debating whether the leg needed to be amputated to save his life.
After the surgeries, he began his rehab at a facility for wounded military members, and has gradually recovered to the point where he has been doing football drills, like throwing passes, on his own this offseason in Hawaii.
When Smith arrives in Ashburn, team doctors will give him an evaluation and determine how involved he’ll be allowed to be in the team’s practices. Training camp workouts are noncontact for quarterbacks, so he would need an additional level of clearance to participate in games.
The team’s previous regime acquired Smith in a trade with Kansas City in 2018 and signed him to a $94 million, four-year extension. Smith is signed through 2022.
Smith threw for 2,180 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games with Washington. During his career that included previous stops with San Francisco and Kansas City, the 2005 No. 1 pick has thrown for 34,068 yards, 193 TDs and 101 INTs.
Those numbers would pale in comparison to the achievement of returning to the football field after an injury that seemed almost certain to force the 36-year-old into retirement.
Even if Smith returns to practice, there won’t be any quarterback controversy in Washington out of the gate. The team is committed to Washington 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins, with former Carolina QB Kyle Allen backing him up. Smith’s likely path is to continue recovering through this season, and attempt a comeback in the 2021 preseason, either to win the job in Washington or get traded to another team that needs a starter.
