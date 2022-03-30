Alex Smith: Front-office dysfunction in Washington impacted the play on the field

Former Washington quarterback Alex Smith spoke candidly about the challenges of playing for the team during a Wednesday appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show."

Smith was asked what advice he would have for Carson Wentz, the team's newly-acquired quarterback.

"I think you've got to try to eliminate the noise there," he said. "You know, there's a lot of noise, there's a lot of distractions, that entire organization, everything surrounding it.

"It's been flawed the last 20 years. There's a lot of stuff going on there, a lot of distractions. And it makes it difficult to kind of focus in on on the football."

Eisen asked if that dysfunction impacted the on-field product.

"I mean, how could it not?" said Smith, who arrived after he was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs, and led Washington to a 6-3 record in 2018 before one of the worst injuries in NFL history sidelined him.

"Just the entire organization, from ownership down, head coaching and GM, it's a lot of, you know, there's been historically a lot of drama there.

"That organization is a really storied franchise, and yeah, there's a lot of turmoil and a lot of distractions. So to say that the stuff going on in the building doesn't infiltrate the locker room or out in the field would be crazy - that happens everywhere.

"I think that's what great organizations eliminate, and the bad ones have a hard time with. All that noise creeps into the building.

"Yeah, it does. It does affect the product on the field.

"The great organizations and coaches have a have a knack to keep that out of the building, to quiet the noise, to decrease distractions and focus on football. But that's easier said than done."