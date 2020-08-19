Alex Smith has defied the odds. Can he finish the comeback and return to the NFL?

He participates in individual drills as well as 7-on-7 activity, where there is no offensive or defensive line, and the focus is on the receivers and cornerbacks.

Rivera said the next step forward would be to create a 9-on-9 session specifically for Smith, where the pass rush would only come from one side of the field, so he could mentally prepare himself for it. From there, if all goes well, he could be cleared to practice in a true scrimmage environment.

"What's where we're hoping of progressing to eventually, and we'll see if he's still capable of doing it," Rivera said.

Could it happen at this year's training camp?

"Oh, I believe so," the coach said. "But I'm not going to put a timeline on it. This has been a work in progress, and we're not trying to hurry anybody through."

Rivera said he would leave medical decisions to the medical staff, but that he would only clear Smith for play if he proves he can protect himself from an incoming defensive rush.

Smith said he'll make the right decisions to protect himself and his leg, but he's been just as forceful in his desire to continue to push the boundaries of what's possible.