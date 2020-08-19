Alex Smith has defied the odds. Can he finish the comeback and return to the NFL?

ASHBURN - At one point, doctors considered amputating Alex Smith's right leg, as infection began to spread through his body.
Tuesday marked 664 days since Smith's tibia was shattered on the football field, and it was a stunning sight to see him back in his No. 11 jersey, throwing passes for Washington.
The days in between took him on a journey of mental and physical doubts, and ultimately to a military rehab center where he worked alongside soldiers who had stepped on land mines.
Even if he never plays competitive football again, his return to normal function is a triumph of the human will and modern medicine.
But the final story isn't written yet, and over the next two weeks, Smith will push the limits once again, and see if he can make a seemingly impossible return to competing in the NFL.
To do that, at some point he will have to subject himself to getting tackled by an NFL player, a moment that could be the scariest yet.
"Yeah, I've thought about that," Smith said Wednesday. "More than I can probably say. Certainly it's been in the back of my head throughout this entire process."
The obvious question is why Smith would want to subject himself to that. At 36 years old, a former No. 1 draft pick who had a long and productive NFL career and three children, why put it back on the line?
Smith cited a number of reasons - from his competitive nature to wanting to set an example for his children of overcoming obstacles. He also said he feels grateful for the medical advances that paved the way for a potential return.
"There's been so much progress made with limb injuries in the last 10-15 years, and this is certainly something that 10 years ago, I probably wouldn't be able to be out here," he said. "I really feel like I owe it, as well, to push the limits for the next person in line."
The leg was reconstructed with both a metal rod and muscles and skin transplanted from other parts of his body. Smith can walk and run normally, but cannot lift the front part of his foot, a condition of drop foot.
Smith's wife, Elizabeth, weighed in with a social media post.
"Alex is a smart man with a world class medical team of doctors and trainers," she wrote. "He would never make a decision that would jeopardize all he has accomplished, let alone his health."
Washington already has a presumptive starting quarterback in Dwayne Haskins, and a presumptive backup in Kyle Allen, who is familiar with new coach Ron Rivera.
But in the first two days of practice, Smith has also been getting his fair share of the opportunities during portions of practice that don't involve a pass rush.
He participates in individual drills as well as 7-on-7 activity, where there is no offensive or defensive line, and the focus is on the receivers and cornerbacks.
Rivera said the next step forward would be to create a 9-on-9 session specifically for Smith, where the pass rush would only come from one side of the field, so he could mentally prepare himself for it. From there, if all goes well, he could be cleared to practice in a true scrimmage environment.
"What's where we're hoping of progressing to eventually, and we'll see if he's still capable of doing it," Rivera said.
Could it happen at this year's training camp?
"Oh, I believe so," the coach said. "But I'm not going to put a timeline on it. This has been a work in progress, and we're not trying to hurry anybody through."
Rivera said he would leave medical decisions to the medical staff, but that he would only clear Smith for play if he proves he can protect himself from an incoming defensive rush.
Smith said he'll make the right decisions to protect himself and his leg, but he's been just as forceful in his desire to continue to push the boundaries of what's possible.
"You naturally build up a ton of walls, wondering what you'll ever be capable of again, what life will be like," he said of his time in the hospital. "I spent a long time thinking about those things, that inner voice in your head.
"So for me, ever since I've kind of been on the road to recovery, yeah, (I want to) see what I can do, and knock down those walls.
"I know to a lot of people, it may seem kind of counterintuitive."
If he were able to return to the field, Smith would undoubtedly be cheered on by more than just Washington fans - his return has been the subject of an ESPN documentary, and throwing a pass in a regular-season game would transcend football in terms of importance.
That's down the line, though. For now, Smith said his goal is to keep stringing together good days. He said he doesn't view him and Haskins as being in competition, but rather sees them both on their own journeys.
"At some point, I'll find out what my limitations are," Smith said. "But I haven't found them yet."
