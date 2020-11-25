Alex Smith leaned on advances in military rehab techniques to pull off one of football's greatest comebacks

With the holiday has come a surge in interest in Smith, who was featured in People magazine this week, and has become one of the year's best feel-good stories.

Smith is working to turn the attention into further inspiration. He's launched a clothing line with the "Attitude is Free" brand, with proceeds going to the Center for the Intrepid.

"One thing you can say about Alex is he never makes it about him," McLaurin said. "He has every reason to be like, 'Look at my comeback story; look what I've done,' but he makes it about the team.

"To see him come back and get a win as a starter, that's not only a motivation to us as players, but I feel that's motivation to everybody that has watched that."

With the comeback has been the question - after coming all this way, why risk another injury on the field?

On Sunday, Smith watched as the opposing quarterback, Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, suffered a season-ending injury of his own.

"This is a physical game," Smith said. "Injuries are part of this game as unfortunate as they are. I think even within that though, it is part of the job and I know that's what drew me to the game – that physicality, the edge you have to play with. I think the feeling that we all get even watching it.