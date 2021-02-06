Alex Smith named NFL's comeback player of the year; Chase Young is defensive rookie of the year

Two Washington Football Team players were recognized Saturday night at the NFL's annual awards show.
Quarterback Alex Smith received the league's comeback player of the year award.
Smith fractured his leg in a 2018 game, and an infection caused his body to go septic, leading doctors to consider amputating the leg. After 17 surgeries, he began a lengthy rehab process that he undertook, in part, at the Center for the Intrepid, a military rehab facility.
"My goal was football," Smith said in accepting the award. "Not because I actually thought it was a reality, but because I knew my life would be better because of it.
"Fighting the fear surrounding my new leg with the pursuit of something bigger, and a life lived without regret."
Merely returning to the football field was a victory for Smith, but he beat all expectations by leading Washington on a late-season surge and ultimately defeating the Philadelphia Eagles to clinch a playoff spot.
Smith finished with a 5-1 record.
Defensive end Chase Young, the No. 2 overall draft pick, was named the defensive rookie of the year.
After a slow start to the season, in part because of a groin injury, Young was dominant in the season's stretch run.
He finished with 7.5 sacks, 32 tackles and 4 forced fumbles, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
"I came in eager to work hard and be a sponge," Young told a pool reporter at the ceremony in Los Angeles. "I watched (defensive coordinator Jack) Del Rio and (coach Ron) Rivera from afar and always tried to pick their minds about just football in general, and I felt like that helped me throughout the year."
Rivera was considered in the running for the coach of the year award, but it instead went to Cleveland's Kevin Stefanski.
Rivera underwent chemotherapy for squamous cell cancer during the season, but never missed a game as he worked to rebuild the culture around the Football Team.
