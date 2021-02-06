Alex Smith named NFL's comeback player of the year; Chase Young is defensive rookie of the year

Two Washington Football Team players were recognized Saturday night at the NFL's annual awards show.

Quarterback Alex Smith received the league's comeback player of the year award.

Smith fractured his leg in a 2018 game, and an infection caused his body to go septic, leading doctors to consider amputating the leg. After 17 surgeries, he began a lengthy rehab process that he undertook, in part, at the Center for the Intrepid, a military rehab facility.

"My goal was football," Smith said in accepting the award. "Not because I actually thought it was a reality, but because I knew my life would be better because of it.

"Fighting the fear surrounding my new leg with the pursuit of something bigger, and a life lived without regret."

Merely returning to the football field was a victory for Smith, but he beat all expectations by leading Washington on a late-season surge and ultimately defeating the Philadelphia Eagles to clinch a playoff spot.

Smith finished with a 5-1 record.

Defensive end Chase Young, the No. 2 overall draft pick, was named the defensive rookie of the year.