Alex Smith nearly saves the day, but Washington comeback is foiled by Giants interceptions

LANDOVER, Md. - Daniel Jones has played 22 games for the New York Giants since he was taken in the first round. He has five wins - four of them are against the Washington Football Team.
Even as the Giants have languished at the bottom of the standings, they've had Washington's number, and wrapped up a season sweep with a 23-20 victory on Sunday.
Jones, who has become known for his turnovers, threw no interceptions, and held on to the ball as he was rocked by Washington safety Kam Curl in the final minutes - potentially saving the game.
On the other side, the latest chapter in Alex Smith's remarkable comeback was foiled by five Washington turnovers - three of them interceptions by Smith, two of those coming with the game on the line in the final minutes.
Outside of the picks, it was a career day for Smith in Washington. He finished 24 of 32 for 325 yards, with one touchdown.
Smith entered the game in relief of Kyle Allen, who was hit on the leg by the foot of Giants safety Jabrill Peppers. Peppers was falling to the ground and kicked at Allen to bring him down.
Allen dislocated his ankle, likely ending his season, but the injury is not expected to require major surgery or extended rehab time.
"I definitely didn't mean for that to happen," Peppers said.
He was backed up by Washington coach Ron Rivera, who declared the hit "not dirty" and said Peppers was just trying to make a play.
Smith was warming up to enter the game when the cart drove by with Allen on it, causing Smith to briefly pause.
"Obviously a ton of emotions going on for me right then," Smith said. "I know that routine well. A ton of emotions. I'm trying to lock it in, but obviously I'm feeling for him."
Smith, who struggled last month in his first appearance since a gruesome broken leg he suffered in Nov. 2018, was able to shake off the rust on Sunday.
With an offense that was catering to his style, Smith was having success throwing quickly and finding open receivers, including a touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin that was Smith's first in 728 days.
The outing was good enough for Rivera to name Smith the starter going forward after the game. The coach said that Dwayne Haskins will assume the backup role this week.
"For a guy who wasn't taking a lot of starter's reps this week, I thought he played well," McLaurin said of Smith. "I just told him after the game that I'm looking forward to a full week of practice with him, and see where we go from there."
Smith found success in 2018 by limiting turnovers, but his three interceptions were his undoing on Sunday.
After turning a 20-3 halftime deficit to a 23-20 Giants lead, Washington got two possessions with the chance to tie or take the lead.
On the first, Washington faced a third-and-10 from the Giants' 40-yard line. If Smith had thrown an incompletion, it would have been a 58-yard field goal, likely just outside Dustin Hopkins' range. In fighting for extra yardage, Smith tried to force a short pass to J.D. McKissic, and was intercepted by Peppers.
After Washington stopped the Giants, Smith got one more try, but threw an interception to Logan Ryan - the quarterback said that one bothered him much more, since the team had momentum and was moving the ball at the time.
Washington's defense allowed the Giants to control the time of possession battle, and struggled to defend the run.
"Our gap control wasn't where we needed it to be," Rivera said. "It's a thing we've got to get corrected, and make sure we're doing our job."
Former Football Team running back Alfred Morris had 67 yards for the Giants, doubling his season production, and Wayne Gallman had 68 yards to lead the team.
The special teams also contributed a pair of gaffes - an early fumble by Isaiah Wright on a punt, and a decision by kick returner Danny Johnson to bring the ball out of the end zone just before halftime, costing Washington the two-minute warning on a drive that ultimately ended with a Smith interception.
The loss will do little to dim the narrative that the NFC East remains up for grabs. The Giants are 2-7, with Washington slightly ahead of them at 2-6, but the first-place Eagles are only 1.5 games ahead, at 3-4-1.
