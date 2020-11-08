Alex Smith nearly saves the day, but Washington comeback is foiled by Giants interceptions

He was backed up by Washington coach Ron Rivera, who declared the hit "not dirty" and said Peppers was just trying to make a play.

Smith was warming up to enter the game when the cart drove by with Allen on it, causing Smith to briefly pause.

"Obviously a ton of emotions going on for me right then," Smith said. "I know that routine well. A ton of emotions. I'm trying to lock it in, but obviously I'm feeling for him."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Smith, who struggled last month in his first appearance since a gruesome broken leg he suffered in Nov. 2018, was able to shake off the rust on Sunday.

With an offense that was catering to his style, Smith was having success throwing quickly and finding open receivers, including a touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin that was Smith's first in 728 days.

The outing was good enough for Rivera to name Smith the starter going forward after the game. The coach said that Dwayne Haskins will assume the backup role this week.

"For a guy who wasn't taking a lot of starter's reps this week, I thought he played well," McLaurin said of Smith. "I just told him after the game that I'm looking forward to a full week of practice with him, and see where we go from there."