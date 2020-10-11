Alex Smith returns to the field, but Washington falls 30-10 to Rams as offense moves backwards

Watching from the stands, Smith's wife and three children cheered him on as he completed what may be the biggest comeback from injury in NFL history.

"I'd be lying if I said there weren't a lot of days when I didn't think it was going to happen," he said. "But you just kind of keep pushing through. And I always felt like when I had my darkest moments, there was always something around the corner that happened that I just kept kind of plugging along and all of a sudden I made a big gain or big step or something clicked and then I kind of keep marching."

Smith completed his first pass before being taking his first hit - a piggyback ride from star defensive lineman Aaron Donald. Smith got up and ran off the field after the hit, demonstrating he remained intact. He said it felt good to get that out of the way and get his adrenaline going.

There were more hits to come, and more struggles throughout the second half. Smith said he was left with a sour taste in his mouth because of the result, but his teammates lauded the achievement of returning to the field.

"For him to come back into a game, in a rainy game, was amazing," running back J.D. McKissic said. "And for me to be the guy to catch his first pass, I'm very excited and very appreciative for that guy."

