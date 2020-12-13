 Skip to main content
Alex Smith 'strained his calf, basically' - could have entered for Dwayne Haskins in an emergency
Alex Smith 'strained his calf, basically' - could have entered for Dwayne Haskins in an emergency

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws as San Francisco 49ers defensive end Kerry Hyder (92) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith's status is uncertain going forward after he had to leave Sunday's game against San Francisco with muscle tightness.

Smith's surgically repaired right leg tightened up, and he found himself unable to loosen it up, according to coach Ron Rivera.

"He strained his calf, basically," Rivera said. "He had tightness and muscle soreness pushing off his right leg."

Smith left for the locker room with 1 minute to play before halftime, and did not return to the game.

Backup Dwayne Haskins entered and played the second half.

Smith was walking back and forth on the sideline during the second half. Rivera said Smith could have entered in an emergency situation, and was trying to stay loose.

Rivera said he'll see how things go over the next couple days before making any decisions about next week's game against Seattle.

​mphillips@timesdispatch.com    (804) 649-6546     

