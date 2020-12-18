Alex Smith will be out Sunday; Dwayne Haskins to start for Washington, ODU's Taylor Heinicke could serve as backup

Washington teammates and coaches praised Dwayne Haskins and his development on Friday, as it was announced that he will be this weekend's starter for the Football Team against the Seattle Seahawks.
Haskins was benched after Week 4. At the time, coach Ron Rivera said the team's other quarterbacks, Kyle Allen and Alex Smith, gave Washington a better chance to win games.
Allen was injured three weeks later, and Smith led the team to a four-game win streak that has Washington in first place in the NFC East at 6-7.
However, Smith felt tightness in his surgically repaired right leg last week against the San Francisco 49ers, and that tightness has lingered all week through practices. As a result, he has been ruled out of Sunday's game.
"He went through some of the drills [at Friday's practice] and he said, 'I still feel it,'" Rivera said.
Rivera must also select a backup quarterback for Sunday's game, which he will officially announce on Saturday. Rookie Steven Montez has been developing on the practice squad all year, but earlier this month Washington brought in former Old Dominion star Taylor Heinicke, potentially for a situation just like this one.
Heinicke played under Rivera in Carolina, and the coach lauded how quickly Heinicke has jumped back into the routine.
"Taylor's a sharp dude," Rivera said. "He picked it up right away. I have no issues with having to play him come Sunday if there was an emergency or situation that we had to put him in."
Rivera said the game plan would be tailored to Haskins' strengths, and that he had faith in the quarterback and his growth.
Teammates echoed that thought.
"The nice thing about it is this isn't foreign to him. He's prepared for an NFL game multiple weeks this year," receiver Terry McLaurin said. "I feel like [his benching] gave him some time to grow as a person and a player. I feel like his attention to detail has only grown."
"He's matured," safety Jeremy Reaves said. "You get put in a humbling situation like that, you can look at it two different ways. You can look at it in a bad way, like, 'Why me?' or you can look at it as 'What can I do to get better?' And I think he's taken it as the second approach and has looked at it as a way to get better and improve.
"He's prepared. We're behind him 100%. We're going to go out there and battle for him just like we did [Allen and Smith]."
Note: Washington will also be without linebacker Cole Holcomb on Sunday, who has entered the concussion protocol after practicing earlier this week. Holcomb has been a big part of the team's defensive improvement.
Running back Antonio Gibson, who suffered a toe injury against Pittsburgh, is listed as "doubtful."
