Alex Smith will be out Sunday; Dwayne Haskins to start for Washington, ODU's Taylor Heinicke could serve as backup

"Taylor's a sharp dude," Rivera said. "He picked it up right away. I have no issues with having to play him come Sunday if there was an emergency or situation that we had to put him in."

Rivera said the game plan would be tailored to Haskins' strengths, and that he had faith in the quarterback and his growth.

Teammates echoed that thought.

"The nice thing about it is this isn't foreign to him. He's prepared for an NFL game multiple weeks this year," receiver Terry McLaurin said. "I feel like [his benching] gave him some time to grow as a person and a player. I feel like his attention to detail has only grown."

"He's matured," safety Jeremy Reaves said. "You get put in a humbling situation like that, you can look at it two different ways. You can look at it in a bad way, like, 'Why me?' or you can look at it as 'What can I do to get better?' And I think he's taken it as the second approach and has looked at it as a way to get better and improve.

"He's prepared. We're behind him 100%. We're going to go out there and battle for him just like we did [Allen and Smith]."