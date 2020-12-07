Alex Smith's 'bloody sock drive' set the tone for Washington's crazy comeback against Steelers

The drive started with an impressive stiff arm by Washington's Cam Sims, who turned a short gain into field-goal range for the football team.

Washington got into the red zone, but Alex Smith was sacked on second down, so Washington had to use its final time out with 24 seconds remaining.

On third down, Smith had one more opportunity to look for a touchdown, but instead took a sack that nearly derailed the whole drive.

Then, things turned chaotic.

The Washington field goal unit only had 16 seconds to run on the field, set up, and make the kick. They did that, but there was no football - the special "K" balls that kickers use had not been thrown on the field.

Meanwhile, Smith had run the original game ball off the field with him. TV announcers speculated nefarious motives. Smith insisted he was being helpful.

"I was pretty upset with myself for taking the sack at that point, but I was running off, trying to get that ball off so they could get the K ball on," Smith said. "Usually that happens very seamlessly with the changeover, but from what I understand talking to the refs, I think there was a problem - with COVID, there are fewer people on the sidelines, fewer ballboys, so that wasn't as fluid.