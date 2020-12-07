Alex Smith's 'bloody sock drive' set the tone for Washington's crazy comeback against Steelers

PITTSBURGH - Curt Schilling can welcome another member to the bloody sock club.
Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith was stepped on while trying to throw a pass at the end of the first half Monday night, then looked down to see blood gushing onto his spat, the piece of the uniform that covers his ankle and foot.
"Never had one gush like that," Smith said nonchalantly. "You get stepped on a bunch as a quarterback, especially that front leg. And you kind of get used to it, numb to it."
The play preceded one of the most important sequences of Washington's stunning 23-17 upset of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pittsburgh was winning 14-0 at the time, but the Washington defense forced one final stop before halftime, and coach Ron Rivera deployed a time out to get Washington an extra possession.
Smith and company returned to the field with 50 seconds remaining in the second quarter. His right leg is the surgically repaired one, while his left foot is the one that was covered in blood.
For Rivera, getting points on the board was crucial - not just to break Pittsburgh's shutout, but because Washington had won the coin toss and would be receiving to start the second half.
"This is why people defer," Rivera said of winning the toss. "There are stats - if you can score going into halftime and score coming out, you increase your opportunities to win by about 70 percent, and we did that."
The drive started with an impressive stiff arm by Washington's Cam Sims, who turned a short gain into field-goal range for the football team.
Washington got into the red zone, but Alex Smith was sacked on second down, so Washington had to use its final time out with 24 seconds remaining.
On third down, Smith had one more opportunity to look for a touchdown, but instead took a sack that nearly derailed the whole drive.
Then, things turned chaotic.
The Washington field goal unit only had 16 seconds to run on the field, set up, and make the kick. They did that, but there was no football - the special "K" balls that kickers use had not been thrown on the field.
Meanwhile, Smith had run the original game ball off the field with him. TV announcers speculated nefarious motives. Smith insisted he was being helpful.
"I was pretty upset with myself for taking the sack at that point, but I was running off, trying to get that ball off so they could get the K ball on," Smith said. "Usually that happens very seamlessly with the changeover, but from what I understand talking to the refs, I think there was a problem - with COVID, there are fewer people on the sidelines, fewer ballboys, so that wasn't as fluid.
"It was not intentional. Really, I was just trying to speed up the process of getting off and getting the K ball on so they could go kick it."
As the clock ticked to zero with kicker Dustin Hopkins ready and no football on the field, the Steelers took the opportunity to run to the locker room. They were called back on the loudspeaker by referee John Hussy.
"Hey, the half is not over," Hussy announced to the empty stadium.
The clock was reset, and Hopkins drilled a 49-yard field goal, one of three big kicks he made on a week where he redeemed himself after a rough start to the season.
"That was very important," Sims said. "Because that momentum we had going into the locker room, when we came back out, it was with the same energy."
Meanwhile, Smith was able to use the halftime break to get some new, less bloody clothing.
"He's a tough man," tight end Logan Thomas said. "He was bleeding all the way onto his foot. Didn't bother him at all. He stood in there and threw [the completion to Sims] on the very next play, and that's just who Alex is. That's the respect that everybody has for him - that's because he just goes out there and does his job and doesn't blink at it."
