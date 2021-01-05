Alex Smith's wife gave him his leg fixator for Christmas - it had been refashioned as the Lombardi Trophy

Washington's two best offensive players, Alex Smith and Terry McLaurin, saw plenty of each other last week - it just wasn't on the practice field.

Both were dealing with severe injuries, and both spent extensive time in the training room, determined to play in a crucial game against Philadelphia.

"We were in there every day at 6 a.m.," McLaurin said. "Seeing a guy like that, who's been through as much as he has and just continues to fight, continues to try to put himself in a situation to help this team, you can't give him enough credit for that."

Smith's recovery from 17 leg surgeries is well documented, but it's a calf strain that has held him back over the past month.

As a reminder of how far he's come, his wife Elizabeth gave him a Christmas gift - the fixator that held his leg in place after the surgeries, refashioned as the Lombardi Trophy.

"It was a surprise - I had no idea," Smith said. "We had talked about doing something with the fixator. We tried to donate it, because they're crazy expensive, but apparently those are one-time use things.

"It was really cool to open that up on Christmas. Definitely one of the best Christmas gifts I've ever had."