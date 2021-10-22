Alker aces first go-around in Dominion Energy Charity Classic

“It’s a new chapter for me coming from Korn Ferry and playing with those young guys, big, strong, hitting it forever. So, in places I was competitive out there, but I’m kind of maybe a little more competitive out here,” Alker said. “My game’s just coming around at the right time. You‘ve still got to play golf and shoot the scores. These guys, they’re good so you’ve got to shoot some good scores. It’s just a combination of game coming together and just really wanting to play out here.”

Alker hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation. Starting on the back nine, he chalked up nine birdies in 14 holes. In the last four holes, he had two par-5s but didn’t birdie either one.

“I missed a short putt on 6 (a par-5), probably my worst strike of the day, only had like a 6- or 7-footer, but I stayed aggressive. I kept hitting it strong off the tee and I was hitting my fairways, hitting my targets. So nothing really changed, I just didn’t get the par 5s at the end. I’m happy with 63,” Alker said.

Flesch, a left-hander, compared his golf game with the way he played basketball.