Alker aces first go-around in Dominion Energy Charity Classic

One of the hottest, if not the hottest, players on the PGA Tour Champions is someone still introducing himself to the Tour and its followers.
Steven Alker, who turned 50 in late July, said a resounding hello to the Dominion Energy Charity Classic on Friday by shooting an opening-round, 9-under-par 63 on an immaculate Country Club of Virginia James River course.
Alker tied the DECC 18-hole scoring record and is the first player to shoot 63 in the first round. He is one stroke clear of Steve Flesch, who posted an 8-under 64. Both players were bogey free.
Six players trail by three shots after each logged 6-under 66: Stephen Ames, Bob Estes, Doug Barron, Matt Gogel and Schwab Cup standings leader and past DECC champion Bernhard Langer.
Shane Bertsch and Tim Petrovic are another shot back after carding 67. Eight players shot 68.
Defending champion Phil Mickelson was one of many players who shot 1-under 71.
Born in New Zealand and residing in Arizona now, Alker was playing the Korn Ferry Tour in preparation for joining the PGA Tour Champions. He won four times on the Korn Ferry, the last time in 2014. To get in to his first senior tournament he had to go through Monday qualifying.
Alker tied for seventh and qualified for the next week’s tournament where he was third. He finished in the top 10 in his first six tournaments before tying for 18th in the last regular-season event. He entered the Schwab Cup playoffs No. 55 in the standings.
“It’s a new chapter for me coming from Korn Ferry and playing with those young guys, big, strong, hitting it forever. So, in places I was competitive out there, but I’m kind of maybe a little more competitive out here,” Alker said. “My game’s just coming around at the right time. You‘ve still got to play golf and shoot the scores. These guys, they’re good so you’ve got to shoot some good scores. It’s just a combination of game coming together and just really wanting to play out here.”
Alker hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation. Starting on the back nine, he chalked up nine birdies in 14 holes. In the last four holes, he had two par-5s but didn’t birdie either one.
“I missed a short putt on 6 (a par-5), probably my worst strike of the day, only had like a 6- or 7-footer, but I stayed aggressive. I kept hitting it strong off the tee and I was hitting my fairways, hitting my targets. So nothing really changed, I just didn’t get the par 5s at the end. I’m happy with 63,” Alker said.
Flesch, a left-hander, compared his golf game with the way he played basketball.
“I’ve been playing great. I’ve been putting great and I’m not overthinking anything, which is the magic deal. I literally am playing golf like I played basketball. When I got the ball, I just shot it, and that’s how I’m playing golf,” he said. “I’m taking like one look with the putter and I’m going. I’m not giving myself any time to clutter up my melon.”
His eight birdies included a string of four in a row on Nos. 12-15.
“I think you’ve just got to play more aggressively on this tour than you did on the big tour when I played,” he added.
Lefthanders finished first (Phil Mickelson) and second (Mike Weir) a year ago, and now Flesch is a stroke away from the top of the leaderboard.
Does the course favor lefthanders?
“I don’t know because I think everything depends on which way you curve the ball off the tee, whether it’s comfortable to you or not. There are quite a few holes that go right to left here and that’s how I curve my tee shots so I feel comfortable on a lot of holes,” he said. “There’s some holes that go the other way, too.”