'All hands on deck': Washington coach wants fans to show for big rivalry matchup against Cowboys Sunday

Where did that fight come from? "I can't say ... but it's happening."

Linebacker Cole Holcomb had been particularly adamant during the losing streak that Washington was better than its record, at least as it neared the end of October.

He said after returning from the break there was a fresh energy and focus.

"I think a lot of the guys, we looked in the mirror and looked at what each individual could do a little bit better to help the team," he said. "Now we're we're reaping the benefits of finding and getting those details down and getting the little things down."

That identity has centered around winning the time of possession battle behind running back Antonio Gibson, and finding a way to grind out games that aren't pretty, but include enough big plays to win.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said that revelation - that it would take those types of games to win - helped focus the team.