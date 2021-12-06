'All hands on deck': Washington coach wants fans to show for big rivalry matchup against Cowboys Sunday

A vocal, and large, contingent of Washington Football Team fans lined the tunnel in Las Vegas to celebrate the team's victory on Sunday night.
That a big portion of the fanbase would take the opportunity to travel to Las Vegas in early December is no surprise, but coach Ron Rivera said he wants that type of environment in Landover, Md., as well.
"The biggest message (to the fans) is we need y'all. We really do," Rivera said. "Look at what our opportunities are. We've got five divisional games in a row. We're playing the division leader (Dallas) twice. This is the first one.
"We need everybody. All hands on deck. Let's roll."
The Cowboys looked like they would run away with the division a month ago. But they head to Washington this week with only a two-game lead on the Football Team and the Eagles, and with the teams heading into a round-robin format late in the season, it's clear anything could happen.
Washington's resilience in turning a 2-6 record at the bye week into 6-6 after Sunday's win is tough to explain, even for the players, but they can feel it.
"I'd just say the fight," running back Antonio Gibson said. "I feel like that's what was missing at the beginning of the season. It's starting to show - we're starting to come together. That's what we need. So we've just got to keep building on that."
Where did that fight come from? "I can't say ... but it's happening."
Linebacker Cole Holcomb had been particularly adamant during the losing streak that Washington was better than its record, at least as it neared the end of October.
He said after returning from the break there was a fresh energy and focus.
"I think a lot of the guys, we looked in the mirror and looked at what each individual could do a little bit better to help the team," he said. "Now we're we're reaping the benefits of finding and getting those details down and getting the little things down."
That identity has centered around winning the time of possession battle behind running back Antonio Gibson, and finding a way to grind out games that aren't pretty, but include enough big plays to win.
Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said that revelation - that it would take those types of games to win - helped focus the team.
"I think early in the season, we had trouble with our identity," he said. "We didn't know who we were or what we wanted to be. And I think these last, I'm going to say even five to six weeks - even though we lost a couple of games, we started to establish and create that identity that we're proud of."
Nobody embodies that more than quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who said he's used to winning in a scrappy way, even dating back to his days at Old Dominion.
"Being a shorter guy, not the fastest, not the strongest, you have to have something else to you, and that something else for me is to you know, just keep fighting until the very end," he said. "You just never know what's going to happen and you can see it in all those guys - they just kept fighting."
Now they'll get the chance to play relevant football into December, starting with a mega-matchup against the Cowboys on Sunday at FedEx Field.
