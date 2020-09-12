Allgaier completes Xfinity sweep on back-to-back days at Richmond Raceway

For Justin Allgaier Saturday it was new look, same result.
Allgaier, just about 19 hours earlier, claimed his first-ever victory at Richmond Raceway, in the Go Bowling 250.
The Xfinity Series, as part of this year’s amended schedule, then reloaded for its fourth weekend doubleheader of the season, to run the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 Saturday afternoon.
And, again, Allgaier was the toast of the pack.
With clearly the strongest car in the field — one converted to a bright red Brandt Professional Agriculture-branded graphics package from a blue and white FilterTime.com scheme Friday — Allgaier led 135 laps en route to a second victory in two days Saturday.
It gave Allgaier, 34, the first set of back-to-back victories in his career. It was his third victory overall this season.
Considering what went into the performance, Allgaier deemed it one of the more special accomplishments in his career.
“I'm just really proud of the effort that's been put in to make sure that we're prepared,” Allgaier said. “I said [Friday] opportunity needs preparation. We had another opportunity [Saturday], and we prepared."
Jeb Burton, Ross Chastain, Harrison Burton and Noah Gragson rounded out the top five.
Austin Cindric, with a 10th-place finish, clinched the Xfinity Series’ regular-season title with one more race to go before the start of the playoffs.
“Obviously that's a real mark of how strong your team is and how consistent you're able to be that strong,” Cindric said. “So I'm very proud of that.”
NASCAR’s top circuit, the Cup Series, followed in a Saturday double card at RR, beginning at 7:30.
Allgaier and his team may have been looking to get some shut-eye by then. It was a long day into a late night Friday, then an early morning Saturday, to make the quick turnaround happen.
The team was up early Friday morning to fly to Richmond and was in the garage until about 11:30 p.m. Friday night after the race. Allgaier mistakenly damaged the nose on his car Friday, and the crew had to swap out the nose cap.
“I ran through the garage with an entire nose under my arm, just trying to help those guys out and get them all the help they can get,” Allgaier said.
Crew members scarfed down cold pizza before getting in a rental car and arriving back at their hotel, at about 12:15 a.m.
Then, later Saturday morning, they left the hotel at about 5:15 am. to get back to the track.
"I told all my guys on the radio this afternoon when the race got ready to start that they're absolutely rock stars,” Allgaier said.
Allgaier put the handiwork to good use. He started 14th, but worked his way up and, by lap No. 46, was out front. He showed his long-run speed, pulling away from the second-place Gragson and winning the first stage.
On the subsequent restart at lap 83, though, Allgaier spun his tires and slipped back. But he reeled in the leader Chastain and, on lap 127, slipped under him between Turns 1 and 2 before shooting ahead on the backstretch.
There was a caution late in the second stage, but Allgaier held out for new tires. Chastain pitted and won the stage. But with new rubber in the final stage, Allgaier rifled back to the front.
He withstood Burton through a final post-caution restart with 13 laps to go, and celebrated with a smoky burnout at the start-finish line, something he had to refrain from Friday.
"To be able to give [the race team] what they deserve, I think it made today more special than I think I've ever had,” Allgaier said.
Allgaier follows Cindric in winning Xfinity races on back-to-back days this year. Cindric did it at Kentucky in July, the first since Richard Petty in 1971 to win in the same NASCAR national series on consecutive days.
Not long after hopping out of his newly red No. 7 Camaro, Allgaier said his team has hit its stride.
“We're executing well,” he said. “Things have been going the way that we need them to go.”
