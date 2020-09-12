Allgaier completes Xfinity sweep on back-to-back days at Richmond Raceway

Jeb Burton, Ross Chastain, Harrison Burton and Noah Gragson rounded out the top five.

Austin Cindric, with a 10th-place finish, clinched the Xfinity Series’ regular-season title with one more race to go before the start of the playoffs.

“Obviously that's a real mark of how strong your team is and how consistent you're able to be that strong,” Cindric said. “So I'm very proud of that.”

NASCAR’s top circuit, the Cup Series, followed in a Saturday double card at RR, beginning at 7:30.

Allgaier and his team may have been looking to get some shut-eye by then. It was a long day into a late night Friday, then an early morning Saturday, to make the quick turnaround happen.

The team was up early Friday morning to fly to Richmond and was in the garage until about 11:30 p.m. Friday night after the race. Allgaier mistakenly damaged the nose on his car Friday, and the crew had to swap out the nose cap.

“I ran through the garage with an entire nose under my arm, just trying to help those guys out and get them all the help they can get,” Allgaier said.

Crew members scarfed down cold pizza before getting in a rental car and arriving back at their hotel, at about 12:15 a.m.