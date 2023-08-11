Connor Gillispie on Thursday afternoon walked into the tunnel below The Diamond from a parking lot and toward the visitors’ clubhouse with a pair of Bowie Baysox teammates.

They were reporting for their baseball work day.

This is a trip Gillispie has taken hundreds of times.

He pitched for VCU 2017-19. The Rams also play their home games at The Diamond and occupied that visitors' clubhouse on the third-base side of the facility.

Gillispie, a right-hander, went 13-7 with a 2.87 ERA in three years as a VCU starter.

“VCU is a place where you can go and build and grow, and really find yourself. I really did over the years I went,” said Gillispie. “It really set me up.”

The 5-foot-10 185-pounder was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth round of the 2019 draft and is progressing in a minor league system that’s universally viewed as one of the most talent laden in the industry.

The Orioles, in the midst of bounce-back season on the MLB level, may be a contending club for many years, with Gillispie trying to insert himself into the renaissance. He is in his first season at Double-A.

Gillispie is from Earlysville, located about 10 miles north of Charlottesville and named for John Early, who in 1822 bought 1,000 acres in that area.

When strangers ask where he is from, “I say Charlottesville because Earlysville, not too many people know where that it,” said Gillispie.

Gillispie attended Miller School in Charlottesville and was coached there by Billy Wagner, who grew up in Southwest Virginia and spent 16 years in MLB as a highly effective southpaw relief pitcher. Wagner, a Ferrum alum, appeared in 853 MLB games and had 422 saves. He is a seven-time All-Star. Wagner's career closed in 2010.

“I learned a lot from Billy,” said Gillispie. “He kind of taught me more of the mental side of the game, I’d say, just doing things the right way.”

Gillispie added that Wagner was of great assistance in helping with arm health through an effective throwing program with which Gillispie stuck.

When Gillispie chose a college, he followed former Miller teammate Mike Dailey, also a pitcher, to VCU. Dailey was a year ahead of Gillispie.

Gillispie described his VCU experience as “amazing. I blossomed at VCU. I really turned into a pro there. I honed in on my craft. They give you all the tools to do it. It’s just whether you go do it or not.

“I really got after it.”

Strength gain through weight-lifting was a major part of his development, according to Gillispie, and he praised the VCU staff in that department.

The University of Virginia’s baseball program is generally considered among the country’s top NCAA tier, but the Cavaliers never reached out to Gillispie from a recruiting point of view, he said.

“It was no big deal. It is what it is,” said Gillispie. “It happens.”

Gillispie is 5-4 with a 4.32 ERA as a Bowie starter and reliever. He has appeared three times at The Diamond this season against the Richmond Flying Squirrels with results that can be classified as unsuccessful, successful, and acceptable.

On July 4, Gillispie pitched 2 2/3 relief innings and allowed three home runs and seven runs in an 11-5 Richmond win. On July 9, he worked five scoreless innings and allowed two hits in a 5-0 Bowie win. On Wednesday night, Gillispie pitched five innings and gave up five hits and three runs in a 4-3 Baysox victory.

That Wednesday night pitching matchup was notable. Gillispie started for Bowie and the Richmond starter was Spencer Bivens, bringing together a pair of starters who are Virginia natives.

Bivens was born in Virginia Beach but grew up in State College, Pa.