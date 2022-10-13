Amazon paid $78 million to broadcast tonight's Bears-Commanders game. Here's why.

In 1993, the upstart Fox network needed to make a name for itself, and decided to do so by winning the rights to broadcast NFL games.

The network’s president, Rupert Murdoch, famously bid $400 million per year for the rights to NFC games, almost double what was being paid at the time.

Now, Amazon is making a similar gamble as it moves into live sports broadcasting.

The company paid $13 billion for an 11-year package of Thursday night NFL games, which means the company is forking over $78 million just for Thursday night’s matchup between the Bears and the Commanders.

NFL rules dictate that all games must be available via free over-the-air television in the participating cities, but that only means Washington, D.C. In Richmond and other Virginia markets, the game is only available through Amazon.

The company has been offering a free stream this year through its Twitch service, but the full broadcast, including DVR features, is only available by being a $139-a-year Amazon Prime member.

Amazon said it has over 80 million active Prime Video households in the United States, and the first four games were all watched by an audience estimated at over 11 million viewers (last week’s Colts-Broncos dud clocked in at 9.7 million viewers).

Those numbers are competitive with what TV broadcasters were getting on Thursday nights, and even with occasionally less-than-stellar matchups, the NFL remains the ratings king — Amazon’s Thursday games are getting about the same audience last year’s MLB World Series did.

Amazon touted that during its debut game, it had its best three-hour window of Prime signups in company history, an early validation of its strategy.

To get more bang for its (considerable) buck, the company also has extra access to behind-the-scenes features at both teams’ headquarters during the week through NFL Films, which had a crew in Ashburn all week following the Commanders around.

The broadcasts largely resemble traditional NFL games with one notable exception — Amazon’s corporate policy prohibits advertising for alcohol, so there will be no beer ads on Thursday.