Amid rough stretch, Ron Rivera says there's a need to win Sunday against Denver

Washington coach Ron Rivera was upbeat after Sunday's loss in Green Bay, tipping his hat to Aaron Rodgers and noting that his team played significantly better than past weeks.
Those good feelings are unlikely to follow a loss on Sunday.
The Football Team heads to Denver to face the reeling Broncos, who have lost their last four and have key injuries on both sides of the ball, as well as an underwhelming quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater.
For Washington, which is at 2-5 after preseason talk of winning the NFC East, Rivera knows progress means a victory.
"I get it," Rivera said. "I know the expectations were high coming into this year. The truth of the matter is we haven't lived up to those.
"The thing that we have to do more than anything else is continue to work hard, continue to prepare and take it one game at a time focusing on that one game and quite honestly, win."
He continued: "This is a game I think is very important going into the bye, because it could really set the tone and tempo for us going into it and something we can build on as we come out of it."
Sunday's improvement was most evident on the defensive line, which took the brunt of criticism this year after preseason boasts of aspiring to set records.
Instead, the group struggled to make an impact in the first five weeks, before turning the corner in the last two, against the Chiefs and Packers.
That won't mean much without improved offensive production, though.
In what has become a weekly ritual, Rivera backed quarterback Taylor Heinicke, and said he continues to give Washington the best chance to win.
"When he plays to his personality, to me, you can see the positives," Rivera said. "You see his ability to move the team. You see his ability to make plays."
He said the team has knocked on the door in recent weeks but been unable to convert in the red zone.
"Those are the type of things I think we're starting to see where some of his inexperience is showing," the coach said. "But I think obviously he has the skillset that you're looking for. He does have the ability to lead. But he's still young in terms of actual opportunities and experience as a quarterback in the league so far."
Washington's backup situation remains bleak, with second-stringer Kyle Allen having missed most of training camp with an ankle injury.
The team's original starter, Ryan Fitzpatrick, remains on the shelf indefinitely with a hip injury. Rivera said Fitzpatrick will have an MRI in two weeks to evaluate his progress, an indication that he's unlikely to take the field anytime soon.
Elsewhere on the injury front, Rivera said tight end Logan Thomas remains "week-to-week" in his return from a hamstring injury. This is the first week Thomas is eligible to come off of injured reserve, but Washington has a bye week after the Denver game, which could lead to increased caution.
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD