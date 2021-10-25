Amid rough stretch, Ron Rivera says there's a need to win Sunday against Denver

Instead, the group struggled to make an impact in the first five weeks, before turning the corner in the last two, against the Chiefs and Packers.

That won't mean much without improved offensive production, though.

In what has become a weekly ritual, Rivera backed quarterback Taylor Heinicke, and said he continues to give Washington the best chance to win.

"When he plays to his personality, to me, you can see the positives," Rivera said. "You see his ability to move the team. You see his ability to make plays."

He said the team has knocked on the door in recent weeks but been unable to convert in the red zone.

"Those are the type of things I think we're starting to see where some of his inexperience is showing," the coach said. "But I think obviously he has the skillset that you're looking for. He does have the ability to lead. But he's still young in terms of actual opportunities and experience as a quarterback in the league so far."

Washington's backup situation remains bleak, with second-stringer Kyle Allen having missed most of training camp with an ankle injury.