An NFL quarterback's main preseason goal? Get hit, then get out.

If the first-team offense does play, one priority will be attempting to score a touchdown, something the unit hasn’t done yet. Fitzpatrick said it’s always nice to score points, but it’s not something that concerns him — he’s focused on other elements of the game.

“I think just breaking the huddle, getting out of the huddle, looking at the play clocks, just making sure everybody’s on the same page with the communication — that’s about where it stops for me,” he said. “I was satisfied kind of with the first game and how we were able to do some of that, and the second game was the same way. And you wish you could go out there and you score on every drive, but I’m satisfied with what’s happened so far in the preseason.”

For Allen and Heinicke, the stakes are slightly higher as they battle for the backup job and a spot on the 53-man roster, though it appears both men are assured of that at the moment. There is also fourth-string quarterback Steven Montez, though the best he can hope for is the practice squad.

Heinicke’s preseason directive has been to not get hit, as he works to prove he can sustain himself as an NFL quarterback without succumbing to injuries.

“We are really harping on trying to get out of bounds,” he said. “It’s something to keep working on.”