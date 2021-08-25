An NFL quarterback's main preseason goal? Get hit, then get out.

ASHBURN — Kyle Allen has two objectives when he enters a preseason game.
“I want to complete some balls, and I want to get hit,” the Washington quarterback said.
The first one makes sense. The second one ... is he crazy, Ryan Fitzpatrick?
“I think for a quarterback it’s good to take a few shots,” Fitzpatrick said. “One or two hits just to kind of get the body back into it.”
Both men noted that during training camp, hitting the quarterback is prohibited by all NFL coaches. When games begin, that won’t be the case.
“You’re in practice for however many months and people are running by you and they’re not allowed to touch,” Allen said. “All of a sudden it flips and the D-end comes free and knocks your head off. So it’s just — it’s a different part of the game you don’t get to experience every day and it really puts you in the game, it locks you in when you get hit.”
Allen missed the first preseason game as he continued to recover from an ankle injury, and wasn’t hit in limited time last week, leaving Saturday’s preseason finale as his last opportunity to take a big hit from a defender.
He’ll likely line up behind Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke for Washington as the team continues to prepare for the regular season, when the hope is that the team’s newly rebuilt offensive line will limit the damage the quarterbacks take.
If the first-team offense does play, one priority will be attempting to score a touchdown, something the unit hasn’t done yet. Fitzpatrick said it’s always nice to score points, but it’s not something that concerns him — he’s focused on other elements of the game.
“I think just breaking the huddle, getting out of the huddle, looking at the play clocks, just making sure everybody’s on the same page with the communication — that’s about where it stops for me,” he said. “I was satisfied kind of with the first game and how we were able to do some of that, and the second game was the same way. And you wish you could go out there and you score on every drive, but I’m satisfied with what’s happened so far in the preseason.”
For Allen and Heinicke, the stakes are slightly higher as they battle for the backup job and a spot on the 53-man roster, though it appears both men are assured of that at the moment. There is also fourth-string quarterback Steven Montez, though the best he can hope for is the practice squad.
Heinicke’s preseason directive has been to not get hit, as he works to prove he can sustain himself as an NFL quarterback without succumbing to injuries.
“We are really harping on trying to get out of bounds,” he said. “It’s something to keep working on.”
The other two will offer a thank you to defenders who knock them to the ground, getting them ready for 17 weeks of punishment.
“It’s real,” Allen said. “Ask any quarterback — you want to get hit in the preseason. Ask Ryan; he’ll say that. He just wants to get hit a couple times then get out of there. You’ve got to get back into the feel of things.”
