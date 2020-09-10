Analysis: Truex quickly closing gap on Harvick, Hamlin

He wasn’t winning, but he was a threat every week.

“I'm curious to see if we can step it up to that next level,” Truex said. “I feel like we can. I feel like we are right there on the cusp of it.”

Sunday night at Darlington Raceway, his team appeared ready to break through.

Truex led a race-high 196 laps, won both stages and was reeling in leader Chase Elliott in the final 20 laps. If not for a miscalculation on a pass attempt — his Toyota slid up the track before he was clear of Elliott’s Chevrolet — Truex might have already clinched a spot in the Round of 12 with a victory.

“It was obviously really close,” Truex said Thursday. “It was pretty much going to be the pass for the win in my eyes. I feel like in that moment we both made a split-second decision and tried to kind of anticipate or think what the other would do, and I think we both guessed wrong, to be honest with you.”

Before that move, Truex had the car to beat. That hasn’t been the case all season, but it’s becoming a weekly occurrence in the most important stretch.