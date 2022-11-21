Analysis: Virginia sportsbooks have doubled their expected profits by steering bettors into highly lucrative 'parlay' bets

Sports betting has traditionally been one of the least lucrative businesses for casinos to be in, but that hasn't been the case so far in Virginia.

Last year in Nevada, sports bettors lost, on average, 5.46% of their money every time they placed a bet — right on pace with the industry's historical standard.

This September in Virginia, though, sports bettors lost 13.09% of their money.

What happened?

In a word, parlays.

Sports betting has historically been a straightforward proposition. Pick a team to win or lose, and double the initial bet (or lose it).

The three leading books in Virginia, FanDuel, Draft Kings and BetMGM, which collectively control 80% of the market, instead work to steer their customers into high-risk, high-reward parlay bets.

In a parlay bet, you choose multiple outcomes, and all of them must hit for the bet to be successful.

On an NFL Sunday, if the bettor can correctly pick eight winners, their $10 bet will turn into $1,500 or more.

Late last year, one Virginian turned $50 into $1.13 million at BetMGM by correctly predicting 15 sporting outcomes.

As with the Powerball or other jackpot games, though, when there is one big winner there are many small losers. And they're adding up.

The most recent data from the Virginia Lottery, analyzed by The Times-Dispatch, showed that about 20% of all bets in the state have been parlays this year, a number that could rise as more data arrives from football season, where multiple games each day lend themselves to the format.

The parlay activity has been great for the state's coffers, though.

In September, the first full month of football, the state collected $7.26 million in tax revenue, a new high.

That record was also set, in part, because of a new General Assembly regulation limiting how much betting companies can deduct in promotional expenses.

When JLARC, the General Assembly's oversight board, studied the feasibility of casinos, the group noted that, "sports wagering is typically taxed at a lower rate than casino gaming because it has comparatively low profit margins."

That was true at the time, but it appears betting companies are cracking the code on how to turn a moderately profitable offering into a big windfall.