Another chaotic day for Commanders includes more Dan Snyder details from D.C. AG

ASHBURN — A hyped-up press conference from D.C. attorney general Karl Racine was largely underwhelming on Wednesday, but it was the Commanders' response that struck a nerve among players.

Racine announced he is suing the team, owner Dan Snyder and the NFL with the intent of forcing the release of the Wilkinson report into alleged sexual misconduct within the organization.

The 45-page lawsuit did include new details of alleged disturbing behavior by Snyder, including a mid-2000's incident at Snyder's vacation home in Aspen, Colo.

The lawsuit said: "After entertaining several employees at a nightclub, Snyder brought them back to his vacation home, and the female employees were escorted to the basement for the rest of the night while the male employees remained upstairs. At one point, Snyder came downstairs wearing only a bathrobe and offered the women champagne.

"That same night, one female employee went upstairs and saw a nude woman giving a massage to a male Team executive and saw another woman wearing only a bathrobe exiting Snyder’s bedroom. The female employees did not know these women and believed they were sex workers."

Snyder has enlisted Bank of America to begin finding buyers for all or part of the team, a process the league reportedly would like to have done by March.

Legal experts interviewed by The Times-Dispatch agreed it is unlikely anything will come of Racine's lawsuit, other than continued negative publicity.

Team counsel John Brownlee and Stuart Nash, who lead Holland & Knight's National White Collar Defense and Investigations Team, said they believe their side will prevail.

"Although the lawsuit repeats a lot of innuendo, half-truths and lies, we welcome the opportunity to defend the organization - for the first time - in a court of law and to establish, once and for all, what is fact and what is fiction," they wrote in a statement.

The Commanders' response to the announcement on Tuesday night, though, had a more immediate effect.

The statement referenced the recent shooting of running back Brian Robinson Jr. outside a D.C. restaurant.

“Less than three months ago, a 23-year-old player on our team was shot multiple times, in broad daylight,” the statement said. “Despite the out-of-control violent crime in D.C., today the Washington Commanders learned for the first time on Twitter that the D.C. Attorney General will be holding a press conference to ‘make a major announcement’ related to the organization tomorrow.”

Players reacted forcefully against the comparison.

"Of course it's upsetting," offensive lineman Charles Leno Jr. said. "He should never have been part of that (statement), in my opinion."

He added: "How many times have I said it? It's always stuff around here. But you've got to keep the main thing the main thing. We just want to focus on playing football. It's very tough to do that, but it's our job."

Coach Ron Rivera addressed the matter with the team at the start of the work day on Wednesday in Ashburn, urging them to "focus in on what's on the field."

"We can't control that portion of it," the coach said.

Robinson shrugged when asked about the statement.

"I mean, it's difficult," he said. "But personally, I've gotta be stronger than what I'm up against, and that's been the case ever since the situation happened, and I'll continue to do that."

Racine lumped the statement in with a number of remarks made by team spokespeople in recent weeks that have gone on the offensive against accusations and calls to sell the Commanders.

"It's customary for bullies to try to bully victims," Racine said.

Players emphasized that their top concern was to support their teammate, and beyond that are trying to keep their focus on the upcoming Monday Night Football game against the Eagles.

"It is a little frustrating, but we control what we control," quarterback Taylor Heinicke said.