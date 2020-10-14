Another sick day raises questions about Dwayne Haskins, while Kyle Allen vows to play smarter in second start

"This is an opportunity for him to continue to learn and grow and develop," Rivera said of Haskins being Washington's third-string quarterback. "Again as I said, I have not quit on the kid as far as his development. The thing that we’ve done is we’ve looked at where we are and said: ‘Hey, these guys give us a better chance to win right now because they know what we do, they understand the system and they’ve been in the system.’"

That quarterback is Kyle Allen, who spent time with Rivera and Turner in Carolina last year.

Allen got his first start in a loss to the Rams on Sunday, but had to leave the game in the second quarter when he was hit on his left shoulder by Rams defender Jalen Ramsey while scrambling for a first down.

Turner felt positive about Allen's overall outing, but did not like the play that led to the injury.

"He doesn’t need to be doing what he did," Turner said. "That was reckless. We talked to him about that as: ‘Hey, it’s third-and-1. If you throw the ball away and we punt, whatever. You stay on the field.’ So, I think he’ll learn from that going forward and not take on defensive players, especially guys like Jalen Ramsey."