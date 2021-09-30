Antonio Gibson's second year has been better than his first, as he's added an extra dimension to his game

ASHBURN - Antonio Gibson's 73-yard touchdown on Sunday was set up five yards behind the line of scrimmage.
The previous week, Gibson, Washington's running back, had seen the defense send an extra pass rusher, the nickel back. But Gibson said he was too eager to get out in space to catch the pass, and didn't slow down the rusher, who disrupted Taylor Heinicke and ruined the play.
In Buffalo, no such mistakes were made.
"This week I took the coaching, jabbed at him, he had to go around me, and that set up the play," he said.
As Washington grapples with a number of second-year players regressing after strong rookie seasons, Gibson is the emphatic exception to the rule.
He has 285 all-purpose yards in three games, but just as important, he's growing into the running back position that he was moved into after being drafted as a wide receiver out of Memphis.
Washington's intent has always been for Gibson to occupy a hybrid role, much as Christian McCaffrey does in Carolina, but last year the team made more of an attempt to get him into comfortable spots.
This year, he's willing to lower his shoulder and go as a running back, and it's paying off.
"He's got great spatial awareness, and I think that's something that some guys have naturally," Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. "You can move him everywhere; he just kind of sees it, feels angles out."
Teammates chalk it up as something innate as well.
Offensive lineman Ereck Flowers was glowing in his assessment of the running back.
"He always keeps the play alive," Flowers said. "I mean he's really, really talented. Like, really talented.
"I think he's probably the best back I've played with, like, just natural, you know? Naturally finding gaps. Especially this being his second year, he just started playing running back. Some people have played it since high school, but he's just natural."
Flowers said Gibson's ability to keeps the play alive makes offensive lineman stay engaged with a play, because they never know when he'll be back on their side of the field, having made a blocker miss.
Off the field, he welcomed his first child, a daughter, this offseason.
"I think becoming a father was big for him, just his maturity," Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner said. "His job is first and foremost to carry the football, but he can do a lot of other stuff as well."
Injuries remain a constant at the position, and Gibson had a procedure on his toe this offseason, as well as a shoulder bruise after Week 1 this year.
But most of the time, he's avoiding injury by eluding tacklers.
The scariest part for defenders? The more Gibson plays, the better he's getting.
"Just getting all those reps (last year) helped out," he said. "Then seeing that on film, I'm seeing where I messed up on a lot of cuts last year, just applying that to my game this year. That's helped a lot."
