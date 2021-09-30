Antonio Gibson's second year has been better than his first, as he's added an extra dimension to his game

ASHBURN - Antonio Gibson's 73-yard touchdown on Sunday was set up five yards behind the line of scrimmage.

The previous week, Gibson, Washington's running back, had seen the defense send an extra pass rusher, the nickel back. But Gibson said he was too eager to get out in space to catch the pass, and didn't slow down the rusher, who disrupted Taylor Heinicke and ruined the play.

In Buffalo, no such mistakes were made.

"This week I took the coaching, jabbed at him, he had to go around me, and that set up the play," he said.

As Washington grapples with a number of second-year players regressing after strong rookie seasons, Gibson is the emphatic exception to the rule.

He has 285 all-purpose yards in three games, but just as important, he's growing into the running back position that he was moved into after being drafted as a wide receiver out of Memphis.

Washington's intent has always been for Gibson to occupy a hybrid role, much as Christian McCaffrey does in Carolina, but last year the team made more of an attempt to get him into comfortable spots.

This year, he's willing to lower his shoulder and go as a running back, and it's paying off.