Appreciation of no-hitter comes with age, says ex-Squirrel who was part of one

Daryl Maday and the rest of the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ relievers were still trying to get into their routines on the second day of the 2013 season. Who would replace the starting pitcher if he immediately struggled? Who had middle-innings duty? Who was on call for late-game work?
It was too early in April for clearly understood roles.
The sinker of left-handed starter Jack Snodgrass had New Britain batters beating the ball to Flying Squirrels infielders at The Diamond on that April 5 night. This seven-inning nightcap followed completion of a nine-inning game that was suspended by rain the day before.
New Britain, Minnesota’s Double-A team, didn’t have a hit through six innings. Snodgrass had thrown 73 pitches and the San Francisco Giants limited their minor-leaguers to 75 in their first starts of the season. Flying Squirrels pitching coach Ross Grimsley turned to Richmond manager Dave Machemer in the dugout after the sixth inning and, speaking of Snodgrass, said, “Mack, he can’t go back out there.”
Warming up in the bullpen was Maday, having received the get-ready call from Grimsley an inning or so earlier via walkie-talkie. Maday (muh-DAY) concentrated on getting himself prepped to take the mound and wasn’t paying a great deal of attention to the game situation, apart from the fact that Richmond led 1-0 and Snodgrass was cruising. There was no talk of a no-hitter in the bullpen, per baseball's unwritten rules.
Maday was unaware that he was about to enter a potential no-hitter.
He replaced Snodgrass to start the seventh and final inning. A crowd of 5,734 got very loud. Reached Sunday night at his home in Genoa City, Wisc., Maday said he didn't know of the no-hit bid “until I got two outs into it.”
Maybe that was for the best, he believes. “No added pressure,” said Maday.
Maday eventually glanced at the scoreboard and saw the zero representing the number of New Britain hits. He completed the first no-hitter in the history of the Flying Squirrels, who began competition in Richmond in 2010.
Maday, 35 and a taxidermist at the Back Country Taxidermy Studio, in Paddock Lake, Wis., heard that last Thursday, Matt Frisbee, Joey Marciano, Matt Seelinger and Patrick Ruotolo combined to throw the first nine-inning no-hitter in team history. The Flying Squirrels won at Harrisburg 2-0.
“I’m happy for those kids,” said Maday, who pitched in 119 Squirrels games 2010-13.
He knows they’re focused on their next appearances and elevating in the Giants’ system, because he was. All Double-A players are.
“You don’t really appreciate those kinds of things in the moment,” Maday said of the no-hitter. “You do years later.”
Last Thursday could end up being the most memorable day of those four pitchers’ careers. Neither Snodgrass, 25 at the time of the no-hitter, nor Maday, who was 27, reached the big leagues, though both made it to Triple-A.
The combined no-hitter by Snodgrass and Maday was the fifth Richmond no-hitter since the Richmond Virginians entered the International League in 1954. All other Richmond pitchers who were part of no-hitters got to the majors.
The group is comprised of Al Downing (Richmond Virginians, 1962), Mickey Mahler (Richmond Braves, 1977), Charlie Puleo and Steve Ziem (combined for the R-Braves, 1989), Pete Smith (R-Braves, 1992, also a perfect seven-inning game). Downing, Mahler and Smith had notable big-league careers. Puleo played parts of eight seasons in the majors. Ziem appeared in two major league games.
Note: The Flying Squirrels on Tuesday night begin their second homestand of the season, with Bowie (Baltimore Orioles) the guest through Sunday afternoon ... During the first homestand, capacity at The Diamond was limited to 2,943 by pandemic policies. Restrictions have been relaxed since then and the team expects to welcome as many as 3,600 fans per game during this homestand.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor