Appreciation of no-hitter comes with age, says ex-Squirrel who was part of one

Daryl Maday and the rest of the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ relievers were still trying to get into their routines on the second day of the 2013 season. Who would replace the starting pitcher if he immediately struggled? Who had middle-innings duty? Who was on call for late-game work?

It was too early in April for clearly understood roles.

The sinker of left-handed starter Jack Snodgrass had New Britain batters beating the ball to Flying Squirrels infielders at The Diamond on that April 5 night. This seven-inning nightcap followed completion of a nine-inning game that was suspended by rain the day before.

New Britain, Minnesota’s Double-A team, didn’t have a hit through six innings. Snodgrass had thrown 73 pitches and the San Francisco Giants limited their minor-leaguers to 75 in their first starts of the season. Flying Squirrels pitching coach Ross Grimsley turned to Richmond manager Dave Machemer in the dugout after the sixth inning and, speaking of Snodgrass, said, “Mack, he can’t go back out there.”