Arm, bat big assets for Flying Squirrels right fielder Diego Rincones

The play seemed destined to be a routine RBI single.
Two years ago, when Giants prospect Diego Rincones was a member of the Augusta GreenJackets, the former Single A full season affiliate for San Francisco, a ground ball came his way in right field during a late June game against the Lexington Legends.
The Legends had two runners on base — Reed Rohlman at second and Eric Cole at first. Rubendy Jaquez smacked the ground ball toward Rincones for the single. And Rohlman rolled toward home in what was a scoreless game.
But as Rohlman rounded third base, Rincones scooped the ball up, took two steps and launched from halfway between the edge of the infield and the outfield wall. He fired a strike directly on target, with no bounces, to catcher Jeffry Parra. Parra caught it and, in one motion, swung around to easily tag Rohlman out.
It was as apt an example as any of the type of threat Rincones’ arm presents. It’s a tool so strong that Baseball America tabbed Rincones as the “Best Outfield Arm” in the entire Giants minor league system heading into this year.
Pairing that with a notable presence at the plate, the 22 year old earned himself his first promotion to Double A, with the Flying Squirrels, last month.
And the right fielder has settled into a productive groove in Richmond, batting .283 with four home runs and 14 RBIs over 16 games heading into Sunday.
“I felt good when I came here,” Rincones said Sunday at The Diamond before the Squirrels’ game against the Reading Fightin Phils.
Rincones is a fifth-year pro, signed by the Giants when he was 16. The Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela, native has a .287 career batting average with 28 homers and 194 runs driven in over 339 games. He was batting .300 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in 25 games with the Single-A Eugene Emeralds before his promotion.
While most went last year without baseball, Rincones was able to compete in the Venezuelan Winter League — which ran from November 2020 to January of this year. Playing for Bravos de Margarita, Rincones batted .342 with 25 RBIs in 24 games.
Flying Squirrels manager José Alguacil feels that time helped speed Rincones’ progression toward Double A.
"He has a great feeling for hitting,” Alguacil said.
Before Rincones got to Richmond, Alguacil managed him in May and June as part of the Venezuelan national team. Alguacil directed the Venezuelan squad in its quest to make the Olympics, in qualifiers in Florida and Mexico
Venezuela fell one game short of punching a ticket to Tokyo, but Rincones performed well. He flashed his bat with a walkoff home run against Colombia and flashed his arm by throwing out a runner at third base, from right field, against Cuba.
“He was a key player for us, he came up with a couple big hits for us,” Alguacil said. “And just build that confidence that you can do it in a different level.”
Rincones acknowledged that the Double-A level has been tougher, facing pitchers who possess greater command of the strike zone.
In his first eight games with the Flying Squirrels, Rincones was 5 of 28 with 10 strikeouts and two runs driven in.
That’s before he kicked it into gear with his first Double-A home run on July 17 at the Somerset Patriots, the first in a stretch of homers over three consecutive games.
“We can see right now that he's putting [together] better at-bats and competing better,” Alguacil said. “And he's known for his bat. I mean, everybody that you talk to about Rincones, the first thing that they say, the guy can hit."
And Rincones’ arm is something Alguacil rated as a plus tool.
“You don't see an arm like that on a daily basis,” Alguacil said. “And when you see it, you create that respect that goes around any league that you play."
Rincones began Sunday’s series finale against Reading with an RBI single to right field to give Richmond an early lead.
Asked about Rincones’ potential moving forward, Alguacil said, “If you hit, you're always going to create opportunity for yourself.”
Rincones has done just that, and it has him moving up the ladder within the Giants’ system.
“I want to help my teammates,” Rincones said. “So, we want to win and I want to stay healthy, too.”
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr