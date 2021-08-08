Arm, bat big assets for Flying Squirrels right fielder Diego Rincones

“He was a key player for us, he came up with a couple big hits for us,” Alguacil said. “And just build that confidence that you can do it in a different level.”

Rincones acknowledged that the Double-A level has been tougher, facing pitchers who possess greater command of the strike zone.

In his first eight games with the Flying Squirrels, Rincones was 5 of 28 with 10 strikeouts and two runs driven in.

That’s before he kicked it into gear with his first Double-A home run on July 17 at the Somerset Patriots, the first in a stretch of homers over three consecutive games.

“We can see right now that he's putting [together] better at-bats and competing better,” Alguacil said. “And he's known for his bat. I mean, everybody that you talk to about Rincones, the first thing that they say, the guy can hit."

And Rincones’ arm is something Alguacil rated as a plus tool.

“You don't see an arm like that on a daily basis,” Alguacil said. “And when you see it, you create that respect that goes around any league that you play."

Rincones began Sunday’s series finale against Reading with an RBI single to right field to give Richmond an early lead.