As a player, Ron Rivera felt political statements didn't belong in sports. He's changed his mind.

ASHBURN - Washington coach Ron Rivera possesses the one quality that might be in shortest supply these days: He is a listener.

Rivera has evolved his position on how athletes should take a stand for social justice over the years, dating back to when he was a linebacker for the Chicago Bears in the 1980s. At the time, he said he thought football wasn't the right place for a political statement.

"I used to be one of those guys that felt like I had to keep it separate," he said. "As time has gone on, we’ve come to the realization that we have an opportunity to voice our opinion. We have an opportunity to influence and impact, why shouldn’t we use it? Why shouldn’t we do it the right way?"

One of the big nudges he received in that direction was from Eric Reid, a safety who was one of the first to join Colin Kaepernick in kneeling for the national anthem. Rivera signed the controversial Reid in Carolina, but had a long discussion with him first - one in which he said his eyes were opened to the societal issues Black men faced, and the need to stand up for change.

Thursday, with much of the sports world shut down, Rivera called off a scheduled practice and instead spent the time in a team discussion about race and society.