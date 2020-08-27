As a player, Ron Rivera felt political statements didn't belong in sports. He's changed his mind.

ASHBURN - Washington coach Ron Rivera possesses the one quality that might be in shortest supply these days: He is a listener.
Rivera has evolved his position on how athletes should take a stand for social justice over the years, dating back to when he was a linebacker for the Chicago Bears in the 1980s. At the time, he said he thought football wasn't the right place for a political statement.
"I used to be one of those guys that felt like I had to keep it separate," he said. "As time has gone on, we’ve come to the realization that we have an opportunity to voice our opinion. We have an opportunity to influence and impact, why shouldn’t we use it? Why shouldn’t we do it the right way?"
One of the big nudges he received in that direction was from Eric Reid, a safety who was one of the first to join Colin Kaepernick in kneeling for the national anthem. Rivera signed the controversial Reid in Carolina, but had a long discussion with him first - one in which he said his eyes were opened to the societal issues Black men faced, and the need to stand up for change.
Thursday, with much of the sports world shut down, Rivera called off a scheduled practice and instead spent the time in a team discussion about race and society.
"The thing I’m learning now is just to listen to the guys, listen to their feelings," Rivera said. "We have a lot of things going through our minds, but during those moments today I really just focused in on what the guys were saying. ... You come away realizing and recognizing that these are young men that shouldn’t have to worry about these types of things, and unfortunately, they do. It’s something that needs to be corrected so people can go about their lives in a manner where they’re free, where they truly are free of having any fear of anything.
"I thought one of the more poignant moments was when one of our white players talking about having been pulled over and only worrying about: ‘Oh, where’s my driver’s license?’ As opposed to what some of his teammates have to worry about when they get pulled over.”
Players were challenged to work together to identify a cause that the team and organization can rally around in the push for change.
Safety Landon Collins wrote in reflection that he felt an obligation to speak on behalf of those who don't have a public platform.
"Who would have thought that we would have to sit down with our young innocent children and educate them on how to behave around police officers," he wrote. "Make them understand that because of the color of their skin, people may fear them or simply not like them."
The meeting was another step the team has taken to be proactive in confronting societal issues under Rivera and new team president Jason Wright.
That is in contrast with the other headlines Washington is making, as 42 women have now come forward alleging sexual harassment by senior executives in past years.
Wednesday brought a bizarre twist as owner Dan Snyder released a statement questioning the legitimacy and motives behind those claims. Several hours later, the team released its own statement through its social media channels saying the team is "deeply distressed by these terrible allegations" and encouraging other employees with similar experiences to step forward.
Rivera was asked on Wednesday how to reconcile the differences between the two statements.
"Well I think the first one, obviously, was a personal message and then the second one was the team," he said. "I think the thing everybody’s got to understand is that Mr. Snyder put one out as a personal note, and then he had us do one as a team, as an organizational one."
An attorney representing 12 of the women called on the NFL to conduct a true independent investigation into the claims - the current investigation is being led by attorney Beth Wilkinson, who was retained by Snyder to conduct the investigation.
