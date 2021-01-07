As always, it all comes down to the quarterback in Washington

"But I can tell you any head coach is going to give his starting quarterback, his ace, every opportunity. He’s going to bend over backwards to make that happen. It’s only going to be a situation where you say, no, Alex really is going to struggle if we put him in."

In that moment, Rivera will have to decide if he wants to be Joe Gibbs or Mike Shanahan.

Near the end of the 1987 Washington season, Gibbs benched starting quarterback Jay Schroeder, who had led the team to a playoff berth.

At the time, Gibbs said he felt Schroeder, who had an injured shoulder, wasn't capable of leading Washington to the Super Bowl.

Backup Doug Williams was, and the rest is NFL history.

Shanahan famously kept Robert Griffin III on the field in a 2012 playoff game, long after it was clear Griffin had torn an ACL in his knee and was operating at a fraction of his ability.

No situation is identical - Williams and Kirk Cousins were far more capable passers than Heinicke. But in the end, each came down to whether the coach would choose loyalty to the player or give his team the best chance.

Rivera has shown a willingness to make those tough decisions during his first year in Washington.