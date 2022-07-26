As camp opens, will Commanders fans differentiate the football from the fiasco?

ASHBURN - Congressional inquiries, renaming ceremonies, yacht trips, new fight songs, beer sponsors bailing, misspellings on a list of franchise greats.

Even by Washington standards, it's been one heck of an offseason.

Training camp traditionally marks the return to a focus on football, but that feels unlikely to be the case this year for the Washington Commanders, who begin practice with owner Dan Snyder still wanted for testimony by Congress, and a new name that is getting broken in.

For coach Ron Rivera, it's all a path to distraction as he tries to focus on winning.

"Does it make what I do harder? Yeah, it really does," Rivera said Tuesday night at an introductory press conference. "All that stuff that's happened, that's important, OK, it is.

"But to me, as a football coach, what I have to do is make this team presentable as a football team on the football field and in the community."

Rivera, in case it was too subtle to pick up on, is interested in getting back to football.

The question is whether fans will be able to separate the two, or whether they have the desire to.

Team president Jason Wright acknowledged in February the reception of the new Commanders identity was "mixed at best" among longtime fans of the team.

While Wright and his team are undoubtedly hoping to gain new fans in the market with fresh branding and a more inclusive organizational structure, that could prove difficult while Snyder's situation remains unresolved.

The NFL has commissioned a report into allegations of sexual misconduct against the owner that surfaced after the initial Beth Wilkinson report into the team's toxic workplace culture.

Congress also continues to seek out Snyder's testimony on the matter, with Thursday being a potential day for that, though it would not be broadcast live like a previous hearing with Roger Goodell was.

The team has tried to ease old fans into the new era with a handful of initiatives, including a fan vote to determine one of the lyrics in the new fight song, "Hail to the Commanders."

The song will be a near-replica of the old fight song, "Hail to the Redskins," with the name changed and the phrase "sons of Washington" changed to "all of Washington."

The third line, "Braves on the warpath," will be replaced by one of two fan voting options, "Fight for our Commanders!" or "Leaders on a mission!"

Rivera said he's most interested in producing winning football to get the city behind him, referencing the Joe Gibbs era in Washington.

He said he doesn't want to be perceived as diminishing the seriousness of the allegations against Snyder and the organization in the process.

"That other stuff, that's important too, and I don't want to brush it aside, but that constantly being in the news and people putting it in the news makes it hard for what we do," Rivera said.

"And again, I'm not saying it's not important, OK? ... I want to get the fan base back. And I don't want people mixing up what happened back then with what we're trying to do as a football team, OK?

"Appreciate us for being the football team, and the other stuff is over there. That's what I'm hoping."