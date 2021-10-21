As DECC golf tournament gets underway, a season like no other finally comes to its end

“Going into the first major with great confidence and a great game and winning totally took a lot of pressure off me cause you know now you’re going to have certain status for three years,” he said. “That was basically the turning point for me, for my head, for my game that I know I belong now out here.”

A couple of weeks later in his fifth start, Cejka won another major, the Senior PGA Championship by four strokes. What he liked was how he played and how he handled beating “a lot of great players. This tour is so many former great champions, Hall of Fame, major champions and they can still play.”

Cejka is happy where he is, but “for me it’s been a little bit of an exhausting year because you really try even harder. I must say I’m really tired, too, and I’m really glad the season is almost over. No matter now what would happen even if I finish here last, Boca (Raton) last, Scottsdale dead last, it would still be a great and a miracle season in my eyes.”

Dicky Pride’s first victory on PGA Tour Champions in May made him the 18th player to log victories on the PGA Tour, the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Champions.