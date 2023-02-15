Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will be in Ashburn on Thursday to interview with the Commanders, a meeting Washington coach Ron Rivera thinks shouldn’t be taking place.

Rivera knows what it’s like to be a minority candidate waiting years for a chance to be an NFL head coach.

“It took me eight interviews before I got my opportunity,” Rivera said. “I don’t think Eric deserved to have to go through that.”

Bieniemy’s credentials are stellar. He’s led the NFL’s best offense the past five years, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has credited him with helping the team win two Super Bowls in that time.

But that success hasn’t led to head coaching opportunities.

One knock is that Bieniemy doesn’t call the plays in Kansas City, which is why he might consider a move to Washington, where the defensive-minded Rivera would give him free reign over the offense, and the opportunity to prove he’s not just riding the coattails of Chiefs boss Andy Reid.

“To listen to peoples’ reasoning, saying it’s because he’s under Andy’s shadow, I think is unfair,” Rivera said. “I mean, you have to be willing to give the guy the opportunity more than anything. I had to get my opportunity.”

Reid reportedly addressed a room full of NFL owners last year and challenged them on why they weren’t giving Bieniemy that chance, noting that other coordinators who had worked for him were quickly snatched up.

A major topic at last year’s NFL league meeting was finding ways to get more diverse candidates into top jobs. Bieniemy is Black.

Rivera has cast a wide net as he looks for his next offensive coordinator, and during an interview at the Super Bowl, as part of his USAA Salute to Service award, he said his experiences waiting have informed his actions as a head coach.

Rivera’s staff has a number of diverse coaches, including one of the league’s few female assistants, Jennifer King.

Rivera didn’t mention names on his offensive coordinator search, but he has reportedly chatted with Miami’s Eric Studesville, who has had success at a number of NFL stops.

“It’s interesting because when I’m interviewing the candidates for OC, there are a couple of guys that you have to sit there and say, ‘Wow, that’s the kind of guy you give an opportunity to,’” Rivera said. “So I’m trying to keep that in mind as I go through this, and not sit there and do necessarily what’s safe.”

Rivera has talked to a number of “safe” candidates as well, and while Bieniemy is the last interview before he makes his decision, he also chatted with former Baltimore assistant Greg Roman on Tuesday, who might be a better fit if the team is interested in a run-first mentality.

Whatever happens, it’s expected to happen quickly. Rivera said he wants to have the process wrapped up by the end of the week.

