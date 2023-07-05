Wade Meckler was 4-foot-10 and 75 pounds entering high school. He leads Minor League Baseball with a .425 batting average as a Richmond Flying Squirrel.

This outfielder from Anaheim, Calif., earned a GPA of 4.4 in high school, scoring 1,450 on the SAT. Meckler explored the possibility of attending Harvard, Georgetown, and Yale. None offered a baseball roster spot, a very high priority for a teenager whose career goal was professional baseball.

“All three of them ended up going with different guys,” Meckler said. “I started considering lower-level schools, some Division III schools and some Division II schools I initially wasn’t targeting. I also considered the junior-college route because I felt like you could still play professional baseball (from there) and I knew it was going to be harder to go pro out of DIII than juco.”

As a 5-foot-9, 168-pound freshman, he enrolled at Oregon State, where a recommendation from a friend helped get Meckler a walk-on opportunity. After a freshman year during which Meckler had 10 at-bats, he was advised to look for another school by the new Beavers’ coach.

“Not looking good,” said Meckler. “My first instinct was ‘Screw this. I’m going to Oregon and I’m going to beat you.’ That was my first thing. I wanted to look in his dugout and be like, ‘Should have kept me.’ But I didn’t want to go to Oregon.

“I loved being at Oregon State, had a good support group there. I loved my teammates. I felt like I could convince (the coach) that I was a player he needed to have.”

Meckler stayed, and improved so much he was first team All-Pac-12 as a senior. The San Francisco Giants selected Meckler in the eighth round of the 2022 draft, and he played some in the organization’s lower minor league levels last summer.

Meckler, now 5-10 and 178 pounds, as a Richmond player is batting .398 in 22 games (35-88). This comes after Meckler, 23, batted .456 in 20 games at High A Eugene earlier this year. Meckler has scored at least one run in nine consecutive Flying Squirrels’ games.

Meckler’s nickname is “Sparky,” because he so often generates offensive sparks. Combine his two stops this season and Meckler is batting an MiLB-high .425, with an on-base percentage of .490 that also tops MiLB.

“You talk about a sparkplug, you talk about a guy who’s fiery,” said Richmond manager Dennis Pelfrey, whose Flying Squirrels won 12 of 14 games heading into Wednesday’s date against visiting Bowie.

In the Flying Squirrels’ sold-out Fourth of July game at The Diamond, the left-handed hitting Meckler went 3 for 4, and the out he made was a first-inning line drive at the right fielder in an 11-5 win over Bowie. The lead-off batter hit a two-run homer and has reached base in each of the 22 Double-A games in which he played.

Meckler hit an inside-the-park homer at Reading on Friday when outfielders collided. His RBI single gave Richmond a 9-8 win on June 23 over Harrisburg. Meckler finished that game 5-for-5 with a double, four RBIs and three runs.

“It’s hard to recreate what he does," Pelfrey said. "Everybody brings their own spice to our team and he has that (energy) going for him and it’s really, really exciting to watch.”

Meckler’s concentration stands out even in batting practice, and that serious demeanor carries into games.

“Part of it is genetic and part of it is what my dad instilled in me when I was 3 years old. He was constantly telling me the importance of winning, and pushing me and driving me,” said Meckler. “He wanted to create someone – not necessarily baseball-wise – but he wanted to create an intense person.”

Meckler graduated from Oregon State with a finance degree. He wants to coach.

Note: The Flying Squirrels' annual Hot Stove event will be held Nov. 16 and feature former University of Richmond star first baseman Sean Casey. He led the nation in batting in 1995 with a .461 average and was the first player in the history of the CAA, the conference to which UR belonged, to win the league’s triple crown (14 homers, 70 RBIs).

During Casey's 12-year career in the majors, he played for Cleveland (1997), Cincinnati (1998-2005), Pittsburgh (2006), Detroit (2006-07) and Boston (2008). Casey, a three-time National League All-Star during his time with the Reds, batted .302 with 130 home runs and 735 RBIs as an MLB player.

