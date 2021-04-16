As NFL players balk at spring workouts, Ron Rivera tells his players it won't be held against them if they skip

Washington coach Ron Rivera said he sent a letter to his team inviting them to participate in voluntary offseason workouts, but also emphasized that it will not be held against them if they opt not to.
Spring workouts in the NFL have always been classified as optional for players, but in reality more than 95% of players attend every year.
All players receive $275 a day per diem for participating, and some players have additional, much larger bonuses written into their contracts tied to their participation.
The NFL Players Association has recommended to players they not participate in the workouts.
Players from six NFL teams have indicted they will not participate in the workouts, which begin Monday and last for nine weeks.
The NFL has declared the first portion virtual, meaning players can participate in Zoom calls during that time, but on-field activities will be allowed beginning on May 17, including a mandatory minicamp traditionally held by teams in June.
"I've talked to a lot of our guys who have called me, and each guy I said, it's a voluntary program," Rivera said on Friday. "We'll address it as it happens. But I do appreciate that guys have reached out, and I appreciate the tough situation they're in."
The NFLPA has noted that last year's workouts were entirely virtual, and did not impact the quality of play during the season. The union has also noted the continued prevalence of COVID infections in communities.
"We had a meeting today as coaches," Rivera said. "I said, hey, all these things are going on. There's a lot of pressure on these players. COVID is still out there, so from our perspective, it's a voluntary program and we'll go from there.
"I've re-emphasized that it's all voluntary. We're holding nothing against anybody."
Rivera said the letter also included a reminder that he and other team doctors and personnel are always available to answer questions about vaccination as players choose whether to receive one.
Rivera and most of the team's staff have received the vaccine.
"We've made ourselves available," Rivera said. "We did a thing where we sent a note out to the guys, basically an invitation letter inviting them to the voluntary offseason program, and said if you have any questions on it, please call.... So hopefully guys can get those questions answered and they can get vaccinated if they want to."
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD