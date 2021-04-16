As NFL players balk at spring workouts, Ron Rivera tells his players it won't be held against them if they skip

Washington coach Ron Rivera said he sent a letter to his team inviting them to participate in voluntary offseason workouts, but also emphasized that it will not be held against them if they opt not to.

Spring workouts in the NFL have always been classified as optional for players, but in reality more than 95% of players attend every year.

All players receive $275 a day per diem for participating, and some players have additional, much larger bonuses written into their contracts tied to their participation.

The NFL Players Association has recommended to players they not participate in the workouts.

Players from six NFL teams have indicted they will not participate in the workouts, which begin Monday and last for nine weeks.

The NFL has declared the first portion virtual, meaning players can participate in Zoom calls during that time, but on-field activities will be allowed beginning on May 17, including a mandatory minicamp traditionally held by teams in June.

"I've talked to a lot of our guys who have called me, and each guy I said, it's a voluntary program," Rivera said on Friday. "We'll address it as it happens. But I do appreciate that guys have reached out, and I appreciate the tough situation they're in."