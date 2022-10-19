As Packers visit Commanders, defenders prepare for Aaron Rodgers' wizardry

ASHBURN — During a 2019 game between Washington and Green Bay, there was a full-time coach on the Washington sideline devoted to monitoring defensive substitutions.
It worked - the team was not caught with 12 men on the field, which is a specialty of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Linebacker Cole Holcomb, who played in that game, said awareness is crucial.
"That's what he does," Holcomb said. "He's just looking. He'll just be in the huddle, like, the play call might be coming in, but he's looking at us."
Holcomb said Rodgers even picked up that there was an assistant coach monitoring substitutions, and had fun with him during the game as well (the two knew each other).
"If you're getting subbed, our guys gotta get their (butts) off the field," Holcomb said. "If you're coming in, you better get in and get ready. You've got to know he's doing it and be on point with it."
Rodgers' skill is undisputed, but how much of a challenge this Packers team poses remains to be determined.
Green Bay is just 3-3 this season, and is struggling to find an offensive rhythm.
Washington coach Ron Rivera said a lack of consistency at the receiver position may be holding the Packers back.
"They haven't had a healthy core of receivers either this year, so it's been tough," Rivera said. "It's been tough on them, but they're still an explosive, dynamic team because they've got some playmakers."
Cornerback Benjamin St.-Juste, who made the game-winning defensive stop against the Bears, said last year's game against Rodgers showed the team just how proficient he can be.
"Honestly, he's pretty much perfect in the way that he plays," St.-Juste said. "So you've got to minimize the gifts you give as a defense, and the mistakes that you make.
"If you start giving him the opportunity to go out there and make big plays, he's not going to miss those that many times."
Rodgers vs. Washington has been a fairly common matchup in recent years, with the Packers entering on a two-game winning streak in the series, but Washington having taken the previous two before that.
This one comes at a pivotal time for both teams, as Washington is looking to create some momentum after an uninspiring victory on Thursday Night Football last week, while the Packers are watching their grasp on the division slip away now that the Vikings are surging, and need a win to stay above .500 and remain in the hunt.
Homecoming: Sunday will mark Washington's annual "Homecoming" game. Seat cushions celebrating the team's 90th anniversary will be given to the first fans to enter, and there will be a halftime celebration with more than 130 former players.
