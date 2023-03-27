PHOENIX — Russell Wilson went from the toast of the NFL to being written off during a forgettable season in Denver last year.

As the new league year begins, the 34-year-old Wilson's standing in Denver is one of the more intriguing topics, and loomed large as Broncos coach Sean Payton chatted with reporters during the NFL's annual meeting.

Payton, who coached Drew Brees to a Super Bowl title, is the latest big splash by the new Broncos owners, who are investing in a team that is clearly expected to win, and win now.

Wilson's contract, with $124 million guaranteed at signing, was a big part of that, but last season he faltered as the Broncos went 5-12 and ultimately fired their first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Asked Monday about the Collegiate grad, Payton was complimentary of Wilson and his overall traits, but blunt about what he saw in 2022.

"He's super competitive. He's won at a high level. He's someone that, I think, moves well. He's someone that, I think, works extremely hard. It's hard to find guys with all those traits," the new coach said.

"Now, I watched with every one of you, the season that took place a year ago. There's probably a little bit of dirt on a lot of peoples' hands. When you win five games, it is what it is. I don't think I need to elaborate any more. I mean, it wasn't good. It wasn't good on offense. That's for sure.

"It was hard film to watch."

Payton took the job knowing he has no choice but to work with Wilson in the short-term, but his long-term options are slightly more flexible.

Wilson's contract is fully guaranteed through next year, the 2024 season. But next spring, his 2025 season becomes guaranteed — worth an extra $37 million.

So the Broncos' options are to ride with Wilson through 2025, or cut him and absorb a season with a salary cap hit equivalent to that of a team with a star quarterback, an unappealing option for a win-now team.

This offseason, Payton added Jarrett Stidham as a backup quarterback. Stidham is a player who, like Wilson, has used mobility to his advantage.

"I think you get a player who's still ascending," Payton said. "You watch that 49ers game [where Stidham started for the Raiders]. That's an impressive game against a good defense. So he was a priority for us, quietly."

Payton also shared that the Broncos will not do any on-field work for the first several weeks when their offseason program begins, instead choosing to emphasize weightlifting and film study.

The coach was mum, though, on a recent NFL Network report that Wilson had his right knee scoped this offseason to address lingering pain.

Wilson's success or failure will play a large role in setting the tone for future quarterback contracts and trades.

The market cooled for Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers this offseason, in part because of the perception that Wilson and Deshaun Watson's mega-contracts are hurting their new teams more than helping them.

Denver traded two first and two second-round picks to acquire Wilson, riding a surge in interest in veteran quarterbacks after Matt Stafford won the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

Wilson had all the leverage at the time, and reportedly had office space inside the building for his personal coaches, who were not affiliated with the team: something Tom Brady had in New England and Tampa Bay.

Now it is Payton who holds the cards, and he made clear the day he was introduced that there would be no special treatment.

“That’s foreign to me," he told reporters. "That’s not going to take place here. I’m unfamiliar with it. Our staff will be here, our players will be here and that will be it.”

On Monday, Payton said he did not have to do too much research into Wilson when he took the job.

"I've worked with Russell," he said. "I was at the Pro Bowl in Florida years ago, coached him. Shoot, we played two or three different playoff games against him. I was very familiar with him."

Last year was the first time in Wilson's distinguished career where his passer rating fell below 90, as he finished with an 84.4.

Still, counting him out would be foolish given the way the quarterback has overcome the odds throughout his career.

After a Week 18 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers last year, Wilson has now defeated 31 of the league's 32 teams.

If he and Payton create a dynamic duo, he will likely get a shot at the 32nd — the Seahawks — before long.

Only four quarterbacks have achieved the feat — Brett Favre, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Brees.

Russell Wilson: From the archives