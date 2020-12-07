As the 11-0 Steelers prepare for Washington, Ron Rivera knows how it feels on the other side

“One of the things I’ve always felt is that sometimes when you get ready for an opponent, coaches spend way too much time worrying about how great the opponent is,” Rivera said. “Before you know it, you scare the crap out of your team.”

Tomlin is doing his best to keep his team from being complacent. He singled out Washington’s defensive line and rookie Chase Young for praise.

They’ll force Ben Roethlisberger to release the ball quickly, but as Tomlin noted, “that’s what we do anyway,” at least as Roethlisberger enters the twilight of his career.

Roethlisberger, 38, and Alex Smith, 36, are a fitting matchup in a year where veteran quarterbacks seem to be finding new life — their combined 74 years still leaves them 11 years short of the Tom Brady-Drew Brees matchup in November.

“Ben is a Hall of Fame player,” Smith said. “I think the thing that has impressed me so much through the arc of his career is how much he’s developed. As time has gone on, he’s done it so many different ways.