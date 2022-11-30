As the calendar turns to December, the Commanders find themselves playing big games

ASHBURN — The walk from the parking lot to Washington's training facility never feels longer than in December, when the weather turns cold, the sun sets early, and the Commanders are often playing out the string with little on the line.

This winter promises to be different, though.

"When you get to this time of year and you're in the playoff hunt, every game is really exciting," quarterback Taylor Heinicke said.

"I've been on the other end. I've been in locker rooms where, you get to this part of the season, you're already out of the playoffs, and it's not fun. It's harder to work hard when you don't have much to play for."

Though a weird scheduling quirk, the Commanders' next two games are both critical — and both are against the same opponent, the New York Giants.

Washington has a bye between the two meetings, while the Giants will play next week. New York played on Thanksgiving, though, giving the Giants extra rest entering the first matchup, which they'll host on Sunday.

Giants coach Brian Daboll took advantage of that time to have a full, padded practice on Tuesday, a rarity this time of year in the NFL.

He said he did it with an eye towards an expected physical game on Sunday. The Giants have struggled against the run, and that's how the Commanders have been winning games. The Giants also need to kick-start running back Saquon Barkley, who has struggled recently after a strong start.

"They don't give up a lot of points," Daboll said of the Commanders. "They play a physical style of football. Coach (Ron) Rivera — I've got a lot of respect for him and how they're physical on both sides of the ball, and (on special teams)."

The Giants last had a padded practice in Week 9, Daboll said. It's been even longer for the Commanders, who have been given a reduced workload by Rivera for the last few weeks.

Wednesday was no different, as he canceled afternoon meetings and sent players home early.

Last week Rivera gave the team Thanksgiving off, though he added an extra walkthrough earlier in the week to make up for it.

Keeping players fresh is the priority, and is a challenge given the Commanders' physical style of play.

On the defensive line, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne are dominating run games, but have also been called on to play almost all of the team's snaps, a stark departure from past years, where they split them with Matt Ioannidis and Tim Settle.

Allen has used that time to carve out a role as the team's leader, particularly with Chase Young not having played this year.

"He's the leader of our team," Heinicke said of Allen. "He's a pro's pro. He and Terry (McLaurin) both, then carry themselves in a very professional way.

"When you have two guys like that who are leaders of the team, captains, and they just got big contracts — they could have easily shut it down, but they're still hungry. To have two guys like that, it's very special."

Young's return remains a topic of speculation, with Rivera unwilling to tip his hand on that or the possible return of Carson Wentz as a backup quarterback.

One thing Rivera did say was that he won't hold Young out on account of the venue.

MetLife Stadium, the home of the Giants and Jets, has been critiqued this year as the turf has produced a number of high-profile injuries. The stadium will change it once the season is over.

Rivera said that if Young is ready to play, he'll go.

Commanders tight end Logan Thomas said he's of the opinion that turf surfaces should be banned in the NFL.

"You look at the World Cup, none of those guys have ever played on turf," Thomas said. "They play on grass and refuse to play on turf. They're the best at what they do, and we're the best at what we do. It should be the same."