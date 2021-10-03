As the Washington defense continues to struggle, no answers, but also no shortage of confidence

ATLANTA - As Washington's defensive players walked back to the locker room after Sunday's 34-30 win over the Falcons, they looked less like they were about to party and more like they had just dodged a massive bullet.
All week the unit had talked about how its slow start was an aberration, and exuded confidence that with four first-round picks on the defensive line, and upgraded talent in the secondary, things would turn around.
They didn't.
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was sacked only once, and carved up Washington's defense, converting 10 of 16 third-down opportunities.
Washington isn't just the NFL's worst third-down defense. It's on pace to be the NFL's worst third-down defense since at least 2000, allowing conversions at a 59.6% rate.
"The biggest thing is not to point the finger," defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said. "I think on every play, you can see something that each one of us has to do better, and will do better.
"We've been talking about this for four weeks. There's really not much left for me to say besides, 'We've just got to do better.'"
Last week coach Ron Rivera was emphatic that the problem didn't lie with the playcalling of defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.
After Sunday's game, he said he'd need to watch the tape to fully break down the issues, but he seemed to indicate execution was once again a problem.
"Could we have made a different call? We could have, but when whatever is called, you know, we've got to do the best we can and we've got to execute the way we need to execute it," Rivera said. "As you evaluate it, if you execute as well as you can, and they still beat us, then that's on us (as coaches).
It was another game without a sack for star defensive end Chase Young, and Young, who is rotated in and out, was held out of at least three third-down plays, including one right after an extended pause for a TV time out.
Young didn't directly address a question about not being on the field, and said only, "All I care is that we got the dub," referring to the victory.
"I would say the only thing we can do is we can't stop," Young added. "I think the guys on our team, they know the mistakes they made. Only thing we're not going to do, that we can't do, is stop. We're going to keep grinding."
Safety Bobby McCain, who let a receiver get behind him for a 42-yard touchdown, was more fiery in response to questions from reporters.
He was asked about an animated huddle the defensive backs had while trailing 10-0 early.
"Yeah I know exactly what it was about, but I'm not going to tell you guys because you guys aren't on my side," he said. "I respect what you do, but defensively, we'll get it together.
"We meet and we're going to figure out the details, and when we start balling and we start playing our (butts) off, I want y'all to write the same (crap) that y'all write.
"No disrespect to you guys, but we couldn't honestly care about your opinions or anybody else's opinions outside of the building, because we know what we have to do. We know we have a commitment to detail. We know what to do to win ballgames. At the end of the day, we came out of here with the W, so make sure you write that down. We came out of here with the W."
With Taylor Heinicke giving life to the offense, which was expected to struggle this season, not righting the ship defensively would be a huge lost opportunity for Rivera, as the season hangs in the balance at 2-2.
"I told the guys, let's be realistic, and be honest about the things that we've got to correct," the coach said. "There are some things that we have to correct, some things we'll go back and we'll work on, because they need to be worked on, to be very honest, they really do. And we have to be honest with ourselves, because if not, you know, we'll run into a wall very quickly."
