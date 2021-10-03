As the Washington defense continues to struggle, no answers, but also no shortage of confidence

"Could we have made a different call? We could have, but when whatever is called, you know, we've got to do the best we can and we've got to execute the way we need to execute it," Rivera said. "As you evaluate it, if you execute as well as you can, and they still beat us, then that's on us (as coaches).

It was another game without a sack for star defensive end Chase Young, and Young, who is rotated in and out, was held out of at least three third-down plays, including one right after an extended pause for a TV time out.

Young didn't directly address a question about not being on the field, and said only, "All I care is that we got the dub," referring to the victory.

"I would say the only thing we can do is we can't stop," Young added. "I think the guys on our team, they know the mistakes they made. Only thing we're not going to do, that we can't do, is stop. We're going to keep grinding."

Safety Bobby McCain, who let a receiver get behind him for a 42-yard touchdown, was more fiery in response to questions from reporters.

He was asked about an animated huddle the defensive backs had while trailing 10-0 early.