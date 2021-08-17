As the Washington Football Team renames, the organization is part of 'a moment' of societal change and transformation

ASHBURN - Jason Wright spent seven years in corporate America trying to convince companies to become more equitable and diverse.
His pitch was that even if you set aside "it's the right thing to do," it's also a profitable decision to make - enlarging the pie of potential revenue and customers.
As the Washington Football Team prepares to launch a new name and logo next spring, Wright is about to face his biggest rebranding challenge yet.
One goal, he said, is to find an identity that resonates with all fans of the team, both those who wanted the "Redskins" moniker dropped, and those who were unhappy about the change.
"There are things like grit and resilience and tradition - strength, unity. Those types of things are timeless and shared by people, irrespective of whether or not they wanted the name to change in the first place or they were itching for it to go," Wright said. "And irrespective of which direction they typically like for a new name or moniker, those things unite.
"And so as long as we create a brand that embodies those in deed and not just in word, I think we're gonna be all right in the long run. We really are. As long as we're buttoned up on all our other process stuff, so it's not a messy-ass rollout, we're going to be in good shape."
The team has narrowed down its options and is preparing for that rollout, but Wright said he wasn't able to share more than that.
The renaming comes amid one of the largest periods of social unrest in decades.
Just a decade ago, team owner Dan Snyder said that Washington would "never" drop its former name and logo.
Snyder has declined interview requests. Wright said both men view the shift towards a more diverse and inclusive approach from different positions, but ultimately reach the same conclusion.
Late in July, Wright and the team made a charitable contribution to help renovate a community center in Richmond.
"You know, when I think about the reasons that we do it, I think Dan and Tanya would say, yes, this is this is like a moral imperative. And this is part of the evolution of society," Wright said at the event.
"I actually on the flip - I'm a bit more dispassionate, and it comes from my cynicism about society - is that this is the smart business thing to do.
"So to me, when you think about actually just building a healthy franchise, even just from a financial standpoint, it's a no-brainer decision to be here."
Wright's previous job was at the McKinsey consulting corporation, where he was a partner.
During that time he co-authored a report that cited statistics showing the racial wealth gap constrained the economy by anywhere from $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion.
A former player who graduated with an MBA from the University of Chicago, Wright speaks both languages - football and finance.
Now he's arrived at a unique time and place in the intersection of American sports and culture. Washington, which was the last NFL team to integrate and for years billed itself as the South's team, has declared its intent to be one of the most diverse franchises in sports.
That's translated into action over the past two years, as the team has set up a number of initiatives to promote minority hiring and businesses.
In his interview with The Times-Dispatch, Wright emphasized that he's not seeking to force a set of beliefs on anyone, and that the whole organization has been learning through the process.
And if that's uncomfortable for some fans, he understands.
"I think all of us are learning in this in this phase," he said. "It's a phase where everybody's learning about inequity across society, and differential outcomes from differential in past investment and all of that stuff.
"Yeah, so it is a moment where, as we all learn, people connect that to their own values, wherever those came from.
"And, yeah, there's a bit of a moment. And we're just part of it."
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD