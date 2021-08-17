As the Washington Football Team renames, the organization is part of 'a moment' of societal change and transformation

ASHBURN - Jason Wright spent seven years in corporate America trying to convince companies to become more equitable and diverse.

His pitch was that even if you set aside "it's the right thing to do," it's also a profitable decision to make - enlarging the pie of potential revenue and customers.

As the Washington Football Team prepares to launch a new name and logo next spring, Wright is about to face his biggest rebranding challenge yet.

One goal, he said, is to find an identity that resonates with all fans of the team, both those who wanted the "Redskins" moniker dropped, and those who were unhappy about the change.

"There are things like grit and resilience and tradition - strength, unity. Those types of things are timeless and shared by people, irrespective of whether or not they wanted the name to change in the first place or they were itching for it to go," Wright said. "And irrespective of which direction they typically like for a new name or moniker, those things unite.

"And so as long as we create a brand that embodies those in deed and not just in word, I think we're gonna be all right in the long run. We really are. As long as we're buttoned up on all our other process stuff, so it's not a messy-ass rollout, we're going to be in good shape."