As Washington and the Patriots cross paths again, this time they may be closer to even footing

Washington’s last few encounters with the New England Patriots have provided humbling moments.
A Patriots blowout in 2019 brought down the curtain on the Jay Gruden era in Washington, while a year before, New England scored 26 unanswered points in a preseason victory.
The 2015 meeting ended with Kirk Cousins asking Tom Brady for advice in the handshake line, while the infamous joint practices in Richmond in 2014 showed just how disorganized Washington’s operation was.
Hope springs eternal in Ashburn, though, and as coach Ron Rivera prepares his team for a preseason trip to Foxborough, the case can be made that the two organizations are nearing equal footing for the first time in a while.
The Pats struggled to find a rhythm last year with Brady gone, and as Rivera gets a chance to see former quarterback Cam Newton, Newton is in a fight for his starting spot against rookie Mac Jones.
Meanwhile, Rivera has brought a sense of discipline to Washington, where ESPN gives the Football Team a 41% chance to make the playoffs (the Patriots are at 54%).
“I do appreciate watching him,” Rivera said of Belichick. “And trying to understand the things that he does and watch what happens with his teams. I mean, he had a dynasty basically, and now they’re rebuilding it, and it’s going to be fun to watch.”
Thursday night’s preseason opener will provide the first glimpse of both teams, though Rivera said not to expect much from the first-teamers, and that Washington did not do any game planning specific to the matchup, choosing instead to focus on installing base packages.
Still, it will be a pivotal night for third-string quarterback Steven Montez, who has struggled in practices and needs to make the case he’s worth keeping on the practice squad this year.
“So, for me right now, [it’s about] letting him go out and learn,” Rivera said. “Letting him make the mistakes and just hope he learns from those mistakes, and we don’t see that mistake over and over and over again.
“Because there is a point where you get to the old saying about insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting something different to happen.”
In New England, the expectation is success. Washington’s DeAndre Carter was with the team in 2015 as a rookie, and said it’s a great place to learn how to succeed in the league.
“They hold you to a high standard over there,” he said. “They work extremely hard. And the demand for excellence is the everyday thing and in everything that you do.
“For young guys that are coming to the league and trying to learn how to be a pro — trying to find a way to stay in the league for a long time and make a role for yourself, that’s a great organization to go to, if you’re there to learn how to do that.”
Rivera is trying to build that type of operation in Washington.
Last season, he did so without the benefit of preseason games, meaning Thursday will mark the preseason debut for Chase Young and the other second-year players.
Rivera’s focus, though, will be on the younger players whom he hasn’t seen in game action yet. He said there’s plenty to learn when it’s a game environment.
Rivera said: “Michael Jordan told me this one time, a long time ago, when we were back in Chicago. He used to say, ‘If you watch, when it comes down to clutch time, who comes to the ball hard — who doesn’t seem to come off that pick as hard as they should.’
“So, when we get into the games like this, you really watch for those things and it tells you.”
