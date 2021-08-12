As Washington and the Patriots cross paths again, this time they may be closer to even footing

Thursday night’s preseason opener will provide the first glimpse of both teams, though Rivera said not to expect much from the first-teamers, and that Washington did not do any game planning specific to the matchup, choosing instead to focus on installing base packages.

Still, it will be a pivotal night for third-string quarterback Steven Montez, who has struggled in practices and needs to make the case he’s worth keeping on the practice squad this year.

“So, for me right now, [it’s about] letting him go out and learn,” Rivera said. “Letting him make the mistakes and just hope he learns from those mistakes, and we don’t see that mistake over and over and over again.

“Because there is a point where you get to the old saying about insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting something different to happen.”

In New England, the expectation is success. Washington’s DeAndre Carter was with the team in 2015 as a rookie, and said it’s a great place to learn how to succeed in the league.

“They hold you to a high standard over there,” he said. “They work extremely hard. And the demand for excellence is the everyday thing and in everything that you do.