As Washington faces Atlanta, the Falcons coach is the son of one of the investors Dan Snyder bought out this summer

ASHBURN - With a 16-word statement, FedEx CEO Fred Smith triggered one of the most tumultous offseasons in Washington football history.
“We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name,” the company said in a statement on July 2, 2020.
That triggered an avalanche of support from other sponsors, and team owner Dan Snyder entered a rebranding process that will result in a new name, unveiled next spring.
Sunday, their paths will cross again.
Smith's son, Arthur Smith, is the first-year coach of the Falcons, who play host to the Football Team on Sunday in Atlanta.
This won't be the first time the opposing side has had some familial revenge to extract on the Snyders.
Kyle Shanahan famously torched the organization prior to winning here with the San Francisco 49ers, and Raiders coach Jon Gruden may have a thing or two to say when his team welcomes Washington later this year.
Arthur Smith started his coaching career in Washington, as a quality control coach (the lowest position) under Joe Gibbs in 2007 and 2008.
He told ESPN this offseason that he felt he needed to leave the organization after those years, to attempt to make a name for himself as a coach.
"We all have connections that help you, but with my dad’s involvement up there, and playing in FedEx Field, I just felt like when you’re the quality control, it’s fine," Smith said. "You’re at the entry level, and they’re hard jobs to get and I was lucky to be in that, but to legitimately move up I knew I had to get away."
His dad ended up getting away in a very different way.
Fred Smith was one of three minority shareholders in the team, along with Dwight Schar and Robert Rothman. According to court documents, Smith owned 10.163% of the team, though his ownership afforded him no say in the day-to-day operations.
The three men were growing increasingly frustrated with Snyder's management, as crowds dwindled and interest shrank over the past decade.
That led to a bitter fight over the sale of the shares, which ended up being resolved in court, with Snyder ultimately purchasing the three out to obtain 100% control over the team.
There's no word on what Sunday might bring - the Falcons didn't make Smith available to Washington media, Washington doesn't make Snyder available to anybody, and Washington coach Ron Rivera said he doesn't really know the family.
Atlanta will have plenty of intel, though. The team's VP of player personnel, Kyle Smith, helped assemble Washington's team as a personnel executive before being pushed out during Rivera's reshuffling.
And lest we forget, it's also a revenge game for cornerback Fabian Moreau, who was drafted in Washington but now plays for the Falcons.
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD