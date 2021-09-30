As Washington faces Atlanta, the Falcons coach is the son of one of the investors Dan Snyder bought out this summer

ASHBURN - With a 16-word statement, FedEx CEO Fred Smith triggered one of the most tumultous offseasons in Washington football history.

“We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name,” the company said in a statement on July 2, 2020.

That triggered an avalanche of support from other sponsors, and team owner Dan Snyder entered a rebranding process that will result in a new name, unveiled next spring.

Sunday, their paths will cross again.

Smith's son, Arthur Smith, is the first-year coach of the Falcons, who play host to the Football Team on Sunday in Atlanta.

This won't be the first time the opposing side has had some familial revenge to extract on the Snyders.

Kyle Shanahan famously torched the organization prior to winning here with the San Francisco 49ers, and Raiders coach Jon Gruden may have a thing or two to say when his team welcomes Washington later this year.

Arthur Smith started his coaching career in Washington, as a quality control coach (the lowest position) under Joe Gibbs in 2007 and 2008.