As Washington prepares for the Cowboys, it's what it's not doing that matters the most

At 2-6 coming out of the bye week, it felt unlikely Sunday’s Washington-Dallas game would have monster playoff implications.
Five weeks later, a sold-out crowd at FedEx Field will gather to watch the Football Team go for its fifth straight victory.
How it got here has less to do with what it’s doing than what it’s not doing — it’s not making mistakes, it’s cut back on penalties, and instead of going for broke, it’s learning to relish the 3-yard gain.
Quarterback Taylor Heinicke often compares his game with Brett Favre’s, and earlier this week, he was on Favre’s radio show on SiriusXM, where it was pointed out to the Packers legend that Heinicke grew up a fan.
Favre complimented Heinicke’s “scrappy” play and overcoming being considered too short to play in the league.
“Man, shoot, coming from Brett Favre,” Heinicke replied. “I grew up watching you ... the moment I was born, there was a cheesehead placed on my head. Lots of remotes being thrown from all the unfortunate interceptions.”
“I don’t remember any of those,” Favre deadpanned.
Fans have started forgetting a time when Heinicke was known for them. In the last four games, Heinicke has thrown just one interception, and that came when he was hit from behind on his throwing arm last week against the Raiders.
As he’s cut back on throwing picks, the team has leaned more heavily on running back Antonio Gibson, who shouldered the largest two-game workload of his career during the past two weeks, with 52 carries.
Another of those performances would keep Washington in the conversation today, but Heinicke knows he’ll have to be on point against a Cowboys defense that is known for forcing game-changing plays.
“These division games are almost like the rivalry games where on paper, Alabama should beat Auburn by 20 or 30 points,” he said. “But anything can happen.”
Washington’s transformation has also taken place in the secondary.
Six weeks into the season, cornerback William Jackson III had six penalties — the most by any player in the league.
He hasn’t had one since.
He said the transition from playing mostly man coverage in Cincinnati to zone coverage in Washington took longer than he expected.
“Early on, I was doing a lot of overthinking, because you don’t want to mess up,” he said. “You put a lot of pressure on yourself. So I just went out there and am letting it fly. I’m not thinking as much. I’m just playing.”
He said team bonding has also been important, something Rivera has seen in the locker room and on the team bus.
“I think one of the really neat things that has happened is that the guys are feeding off each other’s energy,” the coach said. “They’re looking to each other to carry each other, bring each other together.
“When we get to where we’re staying, there’s four guys, three guys, two guys, they’re hanging out, they’re developing the relationships that you need to go forward as a football team. That has been really cool to watch the growth.”
That growth will be tested Sunday against a Dallas team that’s as potent as any Washington has faced in the past five weeks.
Mistake-free football is a start, but Washington knows it will take a combination of everything they’ve improved to defeat the Cowboys.
Note: Washington said Saturday that it had placed defensive end James Smith-Williams and cornerback Darryl Roberts on the COVID-19 list and moved guard-center Wes Schweitzer to injured reserve.
Smith-Williams could return to the team after he produces two negative tests separated by 24 hours if he is fully vaccinated.
Roberts was designated as a close contact to someone who tested positive. The two bring Washington to four players on the COVID list, with defensive end Montez Sweat and linebacker Khaleke Hudson also placed on it during the past week. The moves leave Washington’s defensive line without its top three ends (Smith-Williams, Sweat and Chase Young, who is on IR with an ACL injury).
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD
The Washington Post contributed to this story