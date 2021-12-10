As Washington prepares for the Cowboys, it's what it's not doing that matters the most

He said team bonding has also been important, something Rivera has seen in the locker room and on the team bus.

“I think one of the really neat things that has happened is that the guys are feeding off each other’s energy,” the coach said. “They’re looking to each other to carry each other, bring each other together.

“When we get to where we’re staying, there’s four guys, three guys, two guys, they’re hanging out, they’re developing the relationships that you need to go forward as a football team. That has been really cool to watch the growth.”

That growth will be tested Sunday against a Dallas team that’s as potent as any Washington has faced in the past five weeks.

Mistake-free football is a start, but Washington knows it will take a combination of everything they’ve improved to defeat the Cowboys.

Note: Washington said Saturday that it had placed defensive end James Smith-Williams and cornerback Darryl Roberts on the COVID-19 list and moved guard-center Wes Schweitzer to injured reserve.

Smith-Williams could return to the team after he produces two negative tests separated by 24 hours if he is fully vaccinated.

Roberts was designated as a close contact to someone who tested positive. The two bring Washington to four players on the COVID list, with defensive end Montez Sweat and linebacker Khaleke Hudson also placed on it during the past week. The moves leave Washington’s defensive line without its top three ends (Smith-Williams, Sweat and Chase Young, who is on IR with an ACL injury).

