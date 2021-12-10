As Washington prepares for the Cowboys, it's what they aren't doing that matters the most

As he's cut back on throwing picks, the team has leaned more heavily on running back Antonio Gibson, who shouldered the largest two-game workload of his career over the past two weeks, with 52 carries.

Another of those performances would keep Washington in the conversation today, but Heinicke knows he'll have to be on point against a Cowboys defense that is known for forcing game-changing plays.

"These division games are almost like the rivalry games where on paper, Alabama should beat Auburn by 20 or 30 points," he said. "But anything can happen."

Washington's transformation has also taken place in the secondary.

Six weeks into the season, cornerback William Jackson III had six penalties - the most by any player in the league.

He hasn't had one since.

He said the transition from playing mostly man coverage in Cincinnati to zone coverage in Washington took longer than he expected.

"Early on I was doing a lot of overthinking, because you don't want to mess up," he said. "You put a lot of pressure on yourself. So I just went out there and am letting it fly. I'm not thinking as much. I'm just playing."