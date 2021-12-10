As Washington prepares for the Cowboys, it's what they aren't doing that matters the most

At 2-6 coming out of the bye week, it felt unlikely Sunday's Washington-Dallas game would have monster playoff implications.
Five weeks later, a sold-out crowd at FedEx Field is gathering to watch the Football Team go for its fifth-straight victory.
How they got here has less to do with what they're doing than what they're not doing - they're not making mistakes, they've cut back on penalties, and instead of going for broke they're learning to relish the 3-yard gain.
Quarterback Taylor Heinicke often compares his game with Brett Favre's, and earlier this week he was on Favre's radio show on SiriusXM, where it was pointed out to the Packers legend that Heinicke grew up a fan.
Favre complimented Heinicke's "scrappy" play and his ability to overcome being considered too short to play in the league.
"Man, shoot, coming from Brett Favre," Heinicke replied. "I grew up watching you ... the moment I was born, there was a cheesehead placed on my head. Lots of remotes being thrown from all the unfortunate interceptions."
"I don't remember any of those," Favre deadpanned.
Fans have started forgetting a time when Heinicke was known for them. In the last four games, Heinicke has thrown just one interception, and that came when he was hit from behind on his throwing arm last week against the Raiders.
As he's cut back on throwing picks, the team has leaned more heavily on running back Antonio Gibson, who shouldered the largest two-game workload of his career over the past two weeks, with 52 carries.
Another of those performances would keep Washington in the conversation today, but Heinicke knows he'll have to be on point against a Cowboys defense that is known for forcing game-changing plays.
"These division games are almost like the rivalry games where on paper, Alabama should beat Auburn by 20 or 30 points," he said. "But anything can happen."
Washington's transformation has also taken place in the secondary.
Six weeks into the season, cornerback William Jackson III had six penalties - the most by any player in the league.
He hasn't had one since.
He said the transition from playing mostly man coverage in Cincinnati to zone coverage in Washington took longer than he expected.
"Early on I was doing a lot of overthinking, because you don't want to mess up," he said. "You put a lot of pressure on yourself. So I just went out there and am letting it fly. I'm not thinking as much. I'm just playing."
He said team bonding has also been important, something Rivera has seen in the locker room and on the team bus.
"I think one of the really neat things that has happened is that the guys are feeding off each other's energy," the coach said. "They're looking to each other to carry each other, bring each other together.
"When we get to where we're staying, there's four guys, three guys, two guys, they're hanging out, they're developing the relationships that you need to go forward as a football team. That has been really cool to watch the growth."
That growth will be tested Sunday against a Dallas team that's as potent as any they've faced in the past five weeks.
Mistake-free football is a start, but Washington knows it will take a combination of everything they've improved on to defeat the Cowboys.
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD