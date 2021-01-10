As Washington's season ends, a strange feeling sets in: hope

If the preseason knock was a lack of talent offensively, the final verdict is a group that won't be confused for the '72 Dolphins, but can hold its own in a system that has had NFL success.

"There were a lot of great things," Rivera said. "I just know there’s going to be continued growth. I’m excited for the future of our offense as well."

On defense, the top needs are at linebacker and in the secondary.

When Tom Brady was able to get time in the pocket, he was almost always able to find an open receiver on Saturday night. While Ronald Darby was a pleasant surprise this season, and should be re-signed, Washington would benefit from an elite cornerback who can shut down top competition.

Rivera has also been open about his desire to improve at the linebacker position, an area where his teams have historically excelled.

But the strength of the line is undeniable, and in addition to Chase Young's standout season, Daron Payne emerged as one of the league's best interior linemen.