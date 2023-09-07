The 2023 Richmond Flying Squirrels’ season will be remembered, so far, for four position players elevating to the San Francisco Giants: catcher Patrick Bailey, outfielder Luis Matos, shortstop Marco Luciano and outfielder Wade Meckler.

Still seen at The Diamond is a 21-year-old rising meteor, Victor Bericoto, who leads the San Francisco Giants’ minor league system with 25 homers at two stops.

Bericoto, an outfielder from Venezuela, hit 16 HRs at High-A Eugene before being promoted to Double-A Richmond on July 4. It’s safe to say he’s getting comfortable in the Eastern League.

In 17 games since August 16, Bericoto is batting .333 (21-for-63) with six homers, five doubles and 19 RBIs. And he’s the youngest player among Flying Squirrels. Berricoto signed with the Giants’ organization in 2018 as a 6-foot-1 155-pounder. He’s now 6-3 and about 190 pounds, with pronounced athleticism.

On Tuesday, as the Flying Squirrels began a six-game homestand against the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians), Richmond hitting coach Cory Elasik broke down Bericoto as a hitter, from various perspectives.

Raw power: “As good as anybody I’ve seen here … I would imagine it comes from his ability to use the ground, his core body strength. He does have plus-plus bat speed. And his swing is repeatable, so he’s able to deliver the big part of the bat to the ball on a consistent basis.”

Athleticism: “He’s got really good body control, especially with his upper half. There are some times when the lower half gets a little bit wacky. But he is strong enough to make those adjustments on the fly. I’ve always been a proponent of, ‘Athletes figure it out when they’re going bad.’ He’s so athletic, it doesn’t take him very long to be able to get on track.”

Guidance: “Usually when they’re going well, they’re locked in. I try not to mess them up. Just be there for them for what they need, whether it’s a game-planning aspect or, with Victor, what a (pitcher) is going to try to do to him in the box. If I see anything with his swing that’s different than I’ve been seeing recently with his success, we may make tiny little adjustments there. But when guys are going well, we just leave those guys alone.”

At 21, doing this: “Especially in the Eastern League, it’s so tough. It’s a separator. A lot of the guys who leave this league go to (Triple-A) and actually end up hitting a lot better. I think that’s a testament to how good this league is and the quality of arms. So for him to be 21 years old and to be performing at the level he is here, as well as what he did in High-A, I think there’s 29 other teams that would love to have a guy like that. I think we’re fortunate enough to have him.”

Notable: University of Richmond alum Mike Mergenthaler, 34, is in his first season as the hitting coach with Akron. Mergenthaler is in his seventh season in the Cleveland organization. He spent last season as assistant hitting coach with the RubberDucks and was the team’s bench coach in 2021.

Mergenthaler, from Thiells, N.Y., played a couple of seasons as an outfielder in the San Francisco system after leaving UR, and then coached in college (Quinnipiac University). He was a four-year starting Spider (2008-11), hitting around .300 each season while also pitching some. The Giants selected Mergenthaler in the 32nd round of the 2011 draft, and he reached Triple-A for one game, though his career stalled at the Class A level.

At a Richmond alumni event, he crossed paths with Mark Budzinski, a former Spider (1992-95) who played in the big leagues as an outfielder with Cincinnati. He also played in the Cleveland system and managed at Lynchburg and Akron. With Budzinski's help, Mergenthaler began the interview process for a position in the Cleveland organization in 2016.

Budzinski, who resides in Richmond, now is Toronto's first-base coach.

